Select Additive Chooses Stratasys as Exclusive Partner to Bring Polymer Additive Manufacturing Solutions to its Hundreds of Customers

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. & REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to be the exclusive polymer 3D printing partner of Select Additive Technologies, a division of Morris Group, Inc, which is one of the largest importers and distributors of machine tools in the United States.

Leveraging over 80 years of experience serving the metalworking industry, Select Additive is well positioned to offer manufacturers the bridge they need from conventional metal removal methods to the swiftly evolving advantages of additive manufacturing. This partnership will offer their customer base a wide range of polymer 3D printing technology solutions that only Stratasys can deliver.

“Select Additive has a strong relationship with its large customer base, and we are thrilled to partner with them to bring the unique value of additive manufacturing to manufacturers looking for new solutions to improve efficiency and part performance,” said Brent Noonan, President, Americas Regions, Stratasys. “Polymer additive manufacturing continues to expand its impact across the manufacturing ecosystem and this partnership between two leaders in their fields will further accelerate adoption in this sector.”

“Our customers look to us for more than just manufacturing technology, they depend on us to provide solutions to their biggest challenges and the opportunity to make Stratasys available to them was an easy decision,” said Greg Bebbington, Business Unit Manager, Select Additive Technologies. “Our customers are under incredible pressure to cut costs, overcome supply chain challenges and reduce their overall carbon footprint. We believe that the introduction of polymer additive manufacturing into their overall manufacturing strategy will ease those pressures.”

Select Additive is offering the full line suite of Stratasys 3D polymer printers, software, and materials. With these solutions, customers will be able to enhance their prototyping, machine new tools and do mass production of polymer parts. This will be more important, as additive manufacturing continues to grow and offers more opportunities as full solutions are being offered across the manufacturing lifecycle.

About Stratasys

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

About Select Additive Technologies

Select Additive Technologies was established with the aim of providing manufacturers with a seamless transition from conventional CNC machining to cutting-edge additive manufacturing. Drawing upon over 80 years of expertise in serving the metalworking sector under Morris Group, Inc., Select Additive is committed to bridging the gap. Alongside polymer 3D printing solutions from the renowned industry leader Stratasys. Select Additive also offers metal 3D printing technologies utilizing bound metal deposition, binder jetting and powder bed fusion.

