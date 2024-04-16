Aurora Payments Launches ARISE, a One-Stop Payment Platform for Small and Medium Businesses

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurora Payments, a full-service payment solutions provider, today introduced the ARISE Payment Platform, a cloud-based, payment-agnostic modern payment system designed specifically for SMBs (Small and Medium-sized Businesses). The ARISE Payment Platform works in tandem with the ARISE Payment Terminal in a card-present environment or standalone mode in a card-not-present environment. Designed as a one-stop payment hub, ARISE is an easy-to-use, powerful payment solution for SMBs — a category long underserved by the payments industry. Watch a short video about ARISE here.

Small and midsize businesses account for 44% of the United States GDP, close to half of all employment, and half of the roughly $370Bn in overall tech spending. Most customers now prefer credit cards and digital payments to cash. Managing multiple payment systems and streams of revenue remains a challenge for many SMBs, however. Owners of nail shops, hair salons, tattoo parlors, service shops and funeral homes have sought a way to make it easy for clients to pay and track transactions in one location. The ARISE Payment Platform is customer-friendly and reliable and offers real-time transaction data and high-security standards.

The ARISE Payment Platform comes with seamless APIs that enable Integrated Software Vendor (ISV) application developers to integrate their vertical software directly into the ARISE platform. All ARISE features and capabilities are available via these APIs and come ‘integration ready’, including onboarding, processing and support, allowing ISVs to create a seamless payment ecosystem and offer access to the ARISE Payment Platform as a value-added service to their customers.

“ARISE is more than a payment service — it’s an all-encompassing financial ecosystem for SMBs that manages all aspects of the payment lifecycle, ensures secure transactions and offers real-time reporting,” said Aurora Payments CEO and founder Brian Goudie. “Our portfolio of over 27,000 merchants has taught us that small businesses need a solution that makes it easy to accept payment from virtually any source. ARISE achieves this while giving merchants unparalleled oversight of their finances; merchants can receive their ARISE Smart Terminal, be up and running, and accept payments in minutes.”

The ARISE Payment Platform features and benefits include:

Same-day Onboarding: Merchants and agents benefit from the ARISE platform’s auto-underwriting and auto-onboarding; significantly reducing go-live delays after they submit Aurora’s Merchant Processing Application

Merchants and agents benefit from the ARISE platform’s auto-underwriting and auto-onboarding; significantly reducing go-live delays after they submit Aurora’s Merchant Processing Application Fast and Easy Set-up: Easily configure the ARISE Payment Terminal to start accepting credit cards and payments in less than 60 seconds, with no complicated configuration files or manuals to read. Additionally, SMBs always have access to ARISE’s cloud-based virtual terminal for processing, even if their POS system is down.

Easily configure the ARISE Payment Terminal to start accepting credit cards and payments in less than 60 seconds, with no complicated configuration files or manuals to read. Additionally, SMBs always have access to ARISE’s cloud-based virtual terminal for processing, even if their POS system is down. Zero-Cost Processing: Merchants have the option to eliminate fees associated with accepting cards by implementing fully compliant dual pricing, cash discounting, or customer surcharging.

Merchants have the option to eliminate fees associated with accepting cards by implementing fully compliant dual pricing, cash discounting, or customer surcharging. Payment-Agnostic: The ARISE Payment Terminal accepts contactless payments via Apple and Android devices, EMV (Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Europay), contactless cards, magnetic stripe cards, chip cards, NFC, and even processes Level II and III transactions. Merchants can also process ACH transactions and payments by check via the ARISE Payment Platform.

The ARISE Payment Terminal accepts contactless payments via Apple and Android devices, EMV (Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Europay), contactless cards, magnetic stripe cards, chip cards, NFC, and even processes Level II and III transactions. Merchants can also process ACH transactions and payments by check via the ARISE Payment Platform. Real-Time Data: Advanced error reporting enables merchants to understand why a transaction has failed. Merchants can view batch submissions and individual transactions in real-time on the ARISE Smart Terminal or via a web browser in the ARISE portal. Merchants can quickly research a single transaction or the entire day and easily void or refund any transaction.

Advanced error reporting enables merchants to understand why a transaction has failed. Merchants can view batch submissions and individual transactions in real-time on the ARISE Smart Terminal or via a web browser in the ARISE portal. Merchants can quickly research a single transaction or the entire day and easily void or refund any transaction. Convenience and Reliability: The ARISE Smart Terminal is lightweight and has a sleek body. The 5.5” HD display ensures receipts look great and are printed fast. The terminal also features two SIM card slots and operates on 2G, 3G, or 4G networks and 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi networks, ensuring fast transactions with a long battery life.

The ARISE Smart Terminal is lightweight and has a sleek body. The 5.5” HD display ensures receipts look great and are printed fast. The terminal also features two SIM card slots and operates on 2G, 3G, or 4G networks and 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi networks, ensuring fast transactions with a long battery life. Secure and Certified: The ARISE Payment Terminal meets PCI PTS5.0 Security Standards and EMV Certification and is fully certified by MasterCard PayPass, Visa PayWave, American Express and UnionPay Networks. Setup is fast and easy, with remote management that allows tech support to assist users in real-time.

About Aurora Payments

Aurora Payments is a united network of processing, technology, and payment solutions with a portfolio of more than 27,000 merchants and $12Bn in annual processing. Founded in 2005, Aurora has grown to capture a significant portion of the U.S. market share in various specific industries due to superior solutions, service, and vertical expertise. Aurora Payments differentiates itself within the fintech market by providing proprietary technology that empowers its customers and partners with unrivaled flexibility and benefits. ARISE, Aurora Payments’ latest product offering, is a cloud-based, vendor-agnostic, one-stop payment solution designed specifically for SMBs (small and medium-sized businesses).

Aurora Payments is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and is backed by Corsair, a leading private equity firm focused on services, software, and payments investments in the financial services market. Follow Aurora Payments on LinkedIn or X, or learn more at https://risewithaurora.com.