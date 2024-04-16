DICK’S Sporting Goods & SidelineSwap Expand Resale Partnership in 2024

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) and SidelineSwap, the world’s largest online marketplace for new and used sporting goods, are expanding their resale partnership for the third straight year to offer SidelineSwap’s recommerce services to more DICK’S athletes throughout the U.S. The growth of this partnership comes in direct response to consumers’ increased interest in resale to both save money and live more sustainable lifestyles.

Throughout 2024, DICK’S athletes will be able to drop-off their used sports gear at SidelineSwap trade-in events at select DICK’S locations throughout the U.S. The used gear will be evaluated by SidelineSwap buying experts, and athletes will be paid with DICK’S e-gift cards to use towards their next purchase. Items that do not qualify for trade-in can be donated or recycled responsibly.

DICK’S athletes who attended trade-in events in 2023 received an average payout of $120 for their used gear, and nearly all customers surveyed said they would be interested in reselling their used sports gear at least once per year.

Trade-in events in 2024 will be held at DICK’S locations in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan, Colorado, Wisconsin, and Georgia; with additional states potentially to be added. More detail on store locations and dates for upcoming events can be found on: https://www.dickssportinggoods.com/s/dicks-trade-in-by-sideline.

“While recommerce in fashion receives the lion’s share of national attention, recent studies show that 77% of recommerce actually happens in categories outside of apparel, such as sporting goods,” said Brendan Candon, CEO of SidelineSwap. “We are excited to increase consumer awareness in sports resale through our partnership with DICK’S and make athletes aware that they can trade-in items such as baseball and softball bats, golf clubs, hockey skates, lacrosse gear – as well as many other types of sports and outdoor gear – at our events.”

“With the start of the spring sports season approaching, this is a great time for families to take stock of what they have and what they need,” said Michael Stack, VP, Strategy & Corporate Development at DICK’S Sporting Goods. “SidelineSwap is a terrific partner that’s supportive of our efforts to make an impact in the recommerce space and our athletes really enjoy the convenience and purpose behind trade-in events.”

To date, SidelineSwap has helped over 2 million athletes resell over $250,000,000 of used sports gear to-date, and keeps 180,000 pounds of used gear out of landfills annually.

About SidelineSwap:

SidelineSwap – the world’s largest online marketplace for sporting goods – makes it easy for athletes, fans and sports families to safely buy and sell their gear. Founded in 2015, SidelineSwap has enabled athletes to earn more than $250,000,000 to date by reselling the extra gear they have at home. Buyers can expect to find great value on a wide range of inventory across all sports, and sellers can quickly & easily turn their used sporting goods into cash or shopping credit. SidelineSwap was one of the fastest growing marketplaces on Andreessen Horowitz's A16z Top 100 marketplace list for the 3rd year in a row, and is the recommerce partner of choice for leading sports & outdoor brands.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK’S mobile app. DICK’S also owns and operates DICK’S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming.

Driven by its belief that sports make people better, DICK’S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK’S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, and dickssportinggoods.jobs, as well as on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X.

