Thomas & Company and WorkBright Announce Partnership

NASHVILLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thomas & Company, a trusted leader in unemployment cost management, verifications, and tax credit solutions, is thrilled to unveil its strategic partnership with WorkBright, an HR Tech platform dedicated to helping people get to work faster. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in providing Thomas & Company and WorkBright clients with streamlined and compliant solutions, reflecting both companies' dedication to excellence and customer service.

An industry-leading solution, WorkBright has developed Smart I-9 which offers clients a seamless, efficient, and accurate method for handling Form I-9 verification and compliance with features tailored for modern hiring needs, including:

100% compliant remote verification

Integrated E-Verify screening and case management

Live error-correction and accuracy screening

Text message delivery

Any-device compatibility

Automated employee reminders

For three decades, Thomas & Company has been synonymous with unparalleled expertise and unwavering commitment to client success. Through this partnership, Thomas & Company clients gain access to WorkBright’s cutting-edge technology, enhancing their ability to manage Form I-9 processes efficiently while upholding compliance standards.

"We are excited to join forces with WorkBright to offer our clients an innovative solution for Form I-9 compliance," said Nate Kenney, President at Thomas & Company. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to continually enhance our service offerings and provide clients with the best tools available to navigate complex regulatory landscapes."

To learn more about the partnership and the comprehensive services offered by Thomas & Company and WorkBright, please visit Thomas & Company's website and WorkBright's website.

About Thomas & Company

Thomas & Company is a leading provider of unemployment cost management, verifications, and tax credit solutions, serving clients with unmatched expertise and dedication for 30 years. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Thomas & Company empowers organizations to navigate complex regulatory environments and achieve their business objectives.

About WorkBright

WorkBright builds smart onboarding software to simplify hiring. Across three integrated systems, Applicant Tracking, Smart I-9, and Onboarding, employers are equipped with advanced tools to recruit, onboard, and retain top talent. With a proven track record of zero audit ﬁnes and more than 1.5 million I-9s completed, WorkBright is the leading partner for companies requiring the highest standard for speed, security, and compliance in onboarding.