Responsible AI Institute Announces New Members, Launches Responsible AI Hub to Support AI Ecosystem

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Responsible AI Institute (RAI Institute), a prominent non-profit organization dedicated to facilitating the responsible use of AI worldwide, has announced that Dow, KPMG and OneTrust have joined the Institute as members. RAI Institute also expanded its member engagement initiatives with the addition of the Responsible AI Hub, the Responsible AI in Action Video Series, member spotlights and a new virtual event series.

“ AI policies and regulations evolve on a daily basis. It’s critical that the leaders of today’s modern organizations have access to the latest resources and best practices to align their AI initiatives with effective governance strategies. Our hands-on tools empower members to stay ahead of the curve while upholding responsible AI principles,” said Var Shankar, executive director of Responsible AI Institute. “ We proudly welcome Dow, KPMG and OneTrust to the RAI Institute member ecosystem. Their diverse perspectives will strengthen our efforts to provide pragmatic guidance for developing and deploying AI systems that benefit society.”

RAI Institute’s Newest Members From Q1 2024

Dow

“ As we continue to harness the capabilities of AI to drive our corporate goals, it is imperative that we safeguard our organization, employees, customers and shareholders from the potential risks associated with AI,” said Chris Bruman, chief data and analytics officer at Dow. “ Collaboration with Responsible AI Institute provides us insights from diverse industries and large enterprises, enabling us to strike a balance between risk mitigation and positive impact of AI, all while upholding Dow’s core values.”

Dow is one of the world’s leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Its global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation, leading business positions, and commitment to sustainability enable them to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future.

KPMG

“ KPMG has long held trust at the core of our agenda,” said Steve Chase, vice chair of AI and digital innovation at KPMG. “ When it comes to AI, we embrace a trusted-by-design mantra, meaning we embed trust at every stage of the AI lifecycle. We’re excited to partner with Responsible AI Institute to chart the course for what it means to be Trusted in this moment of disruption.”

KPMG is a global organization of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. KPMG is the brand under which the member firms of KPMG International Limited operate and provide professional services.

OneTrust

“ Responsible AI is not an option, but a necessity in today’s business landscape,” said Jisha Dymond, chief ethics and compliance officer at OneTrust. “ With OneTrust, organizations can not only observe the AI revolution, but also actively enable innovation. By implementing responsible AI practices, companies build trust with customers, regulators and society at large, and facilitate a future where technology and human ingenuity converge to create unprecedented value. We look forward to partnering with RAI Institute as we continue to build a responsible AI future together.”

OneTrust enables every organization to transform siloed compliance initiatives into world-class, coordinated trust programs with the category-defining Trust Intelligence Platform. Customers use OneTrust to build and demonstrate trust, measure and manage risk, and go beyond compliance.

New Member Engagement Initiatives

Phase One of the Responsible AI Hub is now available for RAI Institute’s valued member organizations. This initial release marks a large step towards building a robust, responsible AI ecosystem. Members will have access to cutting-edge assessments to benchmark their responsible AI maturity, in-depth guidebooks to help them navigate the evolving AI governance landscape, and curated educational resources to keep members at the forefront of AI regulations and policies. The hub also enables members to collaborate with peers from other member organizations, participate in exclusive community conversations and knowledge-sharing sessions, and attend members-only events and webinars led by industry visionaries.



Phase Two of the Responsible AI Hub launch will open it to individual members and the greater responsible AI community, introducing other experts, practitioners and enthusiasts to the various resources provided by the RAI Institute.

Responsible AI In Action Video Series brings new members digestible, candid conversations with AI insiders every week. Hear trusted experts analyze the latest trends and news — no hype or jargon. Whether it’s unpacking promising progress or pressing dilemmas, RAI Institute’s trailblazing guests will spotlight emerging innovations through a practical lens on implementing and advancing AI responsibly.

Each month, a different member of the Responsible AI Institute community will be featured with the blog series, Leaders in Responsible AI: A Member’s Story. The blogs shed light on the impact of members and how their work is helping advance responsible AI.

The monthly RAI Institute Virtual Event Series will host panel discussions with leading experts in AI and responsible AI. From regulation to innovations in generative AI, panelists will be brought together from a variety of backgrounds and organizations to tackle the latest AI developments.

About Responsible AI Institute (RAI Institute)

Founded in 2016, Responsible AI Institute (RAI Institute) is a global and member-driven non-profit dedicated to enabling successful responsible AI efforts in organizations. We accelerate and simplify responsible AI adoption by providing our members with AI conformity assessments, benchmarks and certifications that are closely aligned with global standards and emerging regulations.

Members include leading companies such as Amazon Web Services, Boston Consulting Group, Booz Allen Hamilton, Shell, Chevron, KPMG, ATB Financial and many others dedicated to bringing responsible AI to all industry sectors.

