RaceTrac Selects Blue Yonder to Digitally Transform Its Warehousing Operations and Transportation Modeling

ATLANTA & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As consumer expectations continue to evolve, retailers need to synchronize their execution across operations, resulting in faster transit times and reduced cost-to-serve. That’s why RaceTrac, a leading convenience store retailer, has selected Blue Yonder to digitally transform its warehousing operations and transportation modeling capabilities. The retailer will implement Blue Yonder Warehouse Management, Labor Management, and Transportation Modeling solutions to support future company expansion.

RaceTrac is a family-owned and operated convenience store retailer that operates nearly 800 retail stores, under the RaceTrac® and RaceWay® brands. Today, the retailer’s geographic footprint is concentrated across 13 states. The company has aggressive growth and expansion for new markets, with a focus on its largest travel center format. RaceTrac’s current execution-focused solutions were not able to meet these future growth plans, so the company is turning to Blue Yonder, its supply chain solutions provider for category management. The project will be implemented by Open Sky Group, Blue Yonder’s partner.

With Blue Yonder, RaceTrac will be able to:

Support store growth and geographic expansion initiatives.

Automate supply chain execution processes, synchronize warehouse execution, as well as optimize labor retention.

Quickly onboard and seamlessly embed advancements in automation to further streamline operations.

Provide early visibility to demand and corresponding labor requirements to realize a more balanced and consistent operational experience, as well as improve labor standards and incentive pay.

Enhance the balance between carriers and private fleet, determine the appropriate size and deployment of private fleet, optimize fleet routing, and lay the foundation for continuous optimization while extending its transportation network.

“We needed a solution that would allow us to not only improve our basic system functionality, but allow us to meet the needs of our growing business,” said Daniel Vasseur, executive director, Merchandise Supply Chain, RaceTrac. “After evaluating several vendors, we knew Blue Yonder was the right supply chain solutions provider, as they could truly provide the end-to-end capabilities that we needed to digitally transform our operations and allow us to grow as our business and customer needs changed. Having worked with them for more than 20 years in the category management space, we are looking forward to implementing these – and future – solutions with them.”

The Blue Yonder solutions will enable RaceTrac to gain more flexibility, real-time responsiveness, and prescriptive mobile workflows to easily manage complex warehouse operations, as well as unlocking opportunities for greater efficiency, performance, and cost reductions across the warehouse. At the same time, RaceTrac can manage labor to drive employee engagement and performance to enhance business results. With Blue Yonder Transportation Modeling, RaceTrac can effectively reduce transportation costs and minimize distances and carbon footprint by optimizing their carrier-private fleet mix, fleet size, deployment, and routing.

“We are excited to assist RaceTrac with their Blue Yonder Warehouse and Labor Management solutions implementation in four warehouses across the southern U.S.,” said Eric McPherson, vice president, Client Services, Open Sky Group. “These solutions are going to increase their warehouse efficiency and give them a competitive advantage in a challenging supply chain landscape.”

“Having been a trusted supply chain solutions provider to RaceTrac for more than 20 years, we are excited that they selected us to lead their digital transformation journey. RaceTrac’s warehousing capabilities will be greatly enhanced once they implement Blue Yonder Warehouse Management, and with Labor Management and Transportation Modeling their ability to better manage their labor and network performance will greatly improve. We are excited to be on this journey with them now and into the future,” said Vince Beacom, senior vice president, Retail, Blue Yonder.

About RaceTrac

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac is the 22nd largest privately held company in the United States and has been serving guests since 1934. RaceTrac has nearly 800 retail locations representing the RaceTrac® and RaceWay® brands in 13 states offering guests an affordable one-stop-shop featuring competitively priced fuel plus a wide selection of food and beverage favorites, including freshly brewed coffee. RaceTrac employs more than 10,500 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay and affiliated companies Metroplex Energy and Energy Dispatch.

About Open Sky Group

Open Sky Group, global specialists in warehouse management, labor management, and transportation management solutions, helps clients lower costs and risks with its proprietary methodology and no-modifications approach to upgrades and implementations. As one of the largest dedicated WMS Implementation Partner and one of the first accredited for WMS, Open Sky Group is committed to client success and strives every day to be the best consulting partner on the planet for supply chain solutions. openskygroup.com

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain transformation. Global retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers leverage Blue Yonder to optimize their supply chains from planning through fulfillment, delivery and returns. Blue Yonder’s AI-embedded, interoperable supply chain solutions are connected end-to-end via a unified platform and data cloud, enabling business to collaborate in real time across functions, which supports more agile decision-making, improved customer satisfaction, profitable growth, and more resilient, sustainable supply chains. Blue Yonder - Fulfill your Potential™ blueyonder.com

