CraneTech Enters West Texas Crane Market with Acquisition of Twin City Assets

ANTHONY, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CraneTech, a leading provider of industrial crane solutions in the United States, proudly announces the acquisition of Twin City Crane & Hoist, a well-established company based in Anthony, New Mexico that has serviced the El Paso, Texas market for 20+ years. The acquisition marks a significant milestone in CraneTech's expansion strategy, further solidifying its footprint in the Southwest United States, which already includes locations in Phoenix, Tucson, Albuquerque, Dallas, and Houston.

CraneTech is excited to welcome Twin City’s five dedicated employees into the CraneTech family, and to support its new team members with additional resources to enhance their service capabilities in the Southwest US territory.

"The acquisition of Twin City Crane & Hoist aligns perfectly with our strategic growth initiatives," said Eric Factor, CEO of CraneTech. "We are excited to integrate their team into our operations, expand into the West Texas market, and provide even greater value to our customers."

As part of the acquisition, Matt Berryman, the former owner of Twin City Crane & Hoist, will be transitioning into a well-deserved retirement. Berryman shared that he “appreciated working with CraneTech throughout the acquisition process and is confident CraneTech will serve Twin City’s customers in this market well.” CraneTech expresses its gratitude to Mr. Berryman for his contributions to the industry and extends best wishes for his future endeavors.

With this strategic investment, CraneTech gains a strong foothold near El Paso and the West Texas market. The Twin City team will operate under the leadership of Chris Smith and be integrated into CraneTech's New Mexico branch.

CraneTech continues to demonstrate its commitment to growth and innovation in the crane and hoist industry. This acquisition follows recent expansions, including the acquisition of Ameracrane and Hoist in Tulsa, Oklahoma and WHECO corporation in Richmond, Washington.

About CraneTech:

CraneTech provides crane installations, inspections, repairs, and training for clients across the United States with 21 offices, 30 service areas, and over 250 employees. Established in 2004, the company has been committed to offering top-quality products, superior training, and expert support to ensure the success of its customers. CraneTech prides itself on its dedication to safety, customer satisfaction, and employee well-being. For more information, please visit www.cranetechusa.com.