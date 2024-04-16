Labelmaster's DGeo Packaging Division Adds Action Wood 360 Collapsible Wood Crates to Portfolio

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DGeo, the Packaging Division at Labelmaster, today announced that it has expanded its large-format lithium battery packaging solutions by introducing a line collapsible, clippable wooden crates. Available as part of DGeo’s line of Obexion protective packaging, Obexion MAX crates are UN-certified and offer a repeatable fastening system that delivers a simple and cost-efficient packaging solution for transporting large lithium batteries.

Produced by Action Wood 360, Obexion MAX crates are easy to assemble and disassemble by simply snapping and unsnapping the wood pieces together with Clip-Lok metal clips—no screws, bolts or nails required. UN transport approved, Obexion MAX crates have been rigorously tested and are damaged, defective and recalled (DDR) and Packing Group I compliant.

“As the leading provider of packaging products and services for the safe and compliant transport of dangerous goods (DG), DGeo continues to expand its offering of UN-certified lithium battery packaging to meet the growing needs of shippers around the world,” said John Glaser, director, packaging development, Labelmaster. “Partnering with Action Wood 360 to offer clippable and reusable wood crates as part of our Obexion line of protective packaging allows us to extend our wide range of lithium battery packaging solutions that help companies ship and handle large batteries simply, safely and efficiently.”

The crates are flat-packed and stackable, offering significant shipment savings and taking up less warehouse space compared to traditional wooden crates. Available in seven sizes, Obexion MAX crates are in stock and ready to ship the next day. Simply input your specifications using the self-service wizard at Labelmaster.com and the correct size is identified for you.

“Shipping large lithium batteries safely requires strong, durable and proven packaging,” said Randy Blaylock, vice president business development, Action Wood 360. “Partnering with an industry leader like DGeo provides a tremendous opportunity for Action Wood 360 to offer our UN-certified collapsable and reusable crates to the market and support a safe, efficient and cost-effective supply chain.”

To learn more about Obexion MAX or DGeo’s full portfolio of lithium battery packaging, visit https://www.labelmaster.com/dgeo.

Transporting large format lithium-ion batteries or cellular module assemblies (CMAs) efficiently and compliantly means nailing every detail. Don’t take it on yourself—partner with the industry experts. To learn more about how Labelmaster can make your large-format lithium battery transport compliant, efficient and stress-free, visit https://www.labelmaster.com/large-lithium-battery-transport or contact us at lithiumbattery@labelmaster.com.

About DGeo – The Packaging Division at Labelmaster

Only DGeo has the innovative packaging, regulatory expertise and services to unlock new levels of efficiency, compliance, and safety for dangerous goods (DG) storage and transport. Backed by Labelmaster’s 50+ years of industry expertise, DGeo is about more than simply selling boxes and crates; it’s about providing practical packaging solutions that help businesses reduce risk, comply with global hazmat regulations, and create simpler, safer supply chains. DGeo offers a complete line of UN-certified, high-performance hazmat packaging products, components, and kits to meet nearly any hazmat need.

About Labelmaster

For more than five decades, Labelmaster has been the go-to source for companies – big and small – to navigate and comply with the complex, ever-changing regulations that govern the transport of dangerous goods and hazardous materials. From hazmat labels and UN-certified packaging, hazmat placards and regulatory publications, to advanced technology and regulatory training, Labelmaster’s comprehensive offering of industry-leading software, products, and services helps customers remain compliant with all dangerous goods regulations, mitigate risk and maintain smooth, safe operations. To learn more, visit www.labelmaster.com.