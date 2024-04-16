Resort-style living debuts at Attain at Towne Centre

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--An innovative place to call home is now open in Northern Virginia. Attain at Towne Centre is celebrating its Grand Opening. It is a joint venture between Cafaro Company and Bonaventure, an integrated alternative asset manager focused on the development, construction and asset management of innovative lifestyle multifamily communities in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions. Attain at Towne Centre is a 271-unit, Class A multifamily community which has replaced the former Sears anchor at Spotsylvania Towne Centre mall in Spotsylvania County / Fredericksburg, Virginia. This residential community, which broke ground in April of 2022 and was delivered on-time, is part of an ongoing diversification effort for the mall and brings a high-quality rental housing option to Northern Virginia’s growing population.

Attain at Towne Centre features upscale interior designs, gourmet kitchens, spa-inspired bathrooms with luxe finishes and resort-style amenities, including a resort-style pool with deck, an artificial turf recreational area, cabanas and an outdoor kitchen. With Spotsylvania Towne Centre being the region’s primary retail hub, Attain at Towne Centre benefits from the property’s centralized location, providing convenient access to major transportation routes and the diverse range of dining, shopping and entertainment tenants within the mall. For more details about this luxury community and all it has to offer, visit the website: www.attaintownecentre.com.

“This project was truly exceptional because we had the opportunity to partner with Cafaro to help densify Fredericksburg’s premier retail center and ensure it has the supporting foot traffic and patronage from new residents who will add to the live, work and play experience of the property,” said Dwight Dunton, founder and CEO of Bonaventure. “We’re proud to deliver an in-demand rental housing option that will complement the mall’s tenants to make Spotsylvania Towne Centre an in-demand destination for years to come.”

Cafaro Co-President Anthony Cafaro, Jr. added: “Spotsylvania Towne Centre is constantly evolving. Collaborating with Bonaventure, we have created the region’s preeminent multifamily offering. It is a marvelous new addition that further solidifies the mall complex as a premier retail, entertainment, dining, and now residential destination.”

Prior to the groundbreaking, an impact study estimated the project would have significant economic impact throughout the Fredericksburg/Spotsylvania County region, creating more than 380 construction-related jobs and generating more than $1.15 million in real estate and other tax revenues.

About Bonaventure

Headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, Bonaventure is an integrated alternative asset management firm focused on the investment and development of innovative lifestyle multifamily communities in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions. Bonaventure has over $2.3 billion of assets under management, is an expert at utilizing low-cost financing, and manages over 7,500 apartment units across 38 communities primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions. Since its founding in 1999 by Dwight Dunton, with the intent to create best-in-class capabilities connecting capital to assets, the focus of the firm has been to generate excess returns on a risk-adjusted basis while building enduring value through ingenuity. To learn more, visit www.bonaventure.com.

About Cafaro

The Cafaro organization, based in Niles, Ohio, is one of the nation’s largest privately held shopping center developers. Founded by the late William M. Cafaro in the 1940's, the firm is now in its seventh decade and third generation as a family owned and managed business. Over the years, Cafaro-affiliated companies have developed, owned and managed more than 30 million square feet of commercial real estate in 14 states. For more information about the Cafaro organization, visit online at www.cafarocompany.com.

About Spotsylvania Towne Centre

Spotsylvania Towne Centre has been serving the people of northern Virginia since 1980. It is located at the junction of Interstate 95 and Route 3, near Fredericksburg. The 1.7 million square foot complex offers more than 120 department stores, specialty shops, restaurants, hotels, entertainment venues and now the new luxury residential community, Attain at Towne Centre. For more information, visit the website: www.spotsylvaniatownecentre.com.