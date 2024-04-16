La Gran Carpa Catedral reaches new audiences across Europe and MENA thanks to Eutelsat Group satellite coverage.

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eutelsat Group (ISIN: FR0010221234 - Euronext Paris / London Stock Exchange: ETL) announces a new multi-year partnership with Puerto Rico-based La Gran Carpa Catedral (LGCC), a non-profit institution, to provide satellite distribution services across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Europe. This collaboration leverages the wide coverage of Eutelsat Group’s EUTELSAT 8 West B satellite to deliver the LGCC TV channel to audiences across Europe and MENA.

This new partnership highlights the continued relevance of satellite TV channels to extend their reach to new audiences globally. The EUTELSAT 8 West B satellite is located in MENA’s leading video neighbourhood for satellite TV, giving the High-Definition channel access to over 60 million TV homes. Offering broadcasters, the largest exclusive reach in the region, audiences favour the 7/8° West video neighbourhood thanks to its unparalleled line-up of around 900 TV channels.

Julio Angel Cruz, Communications Director at La Gran Carpa Catedral, Corp. commented “We are delighted that Eutelsat has enabled us to establish a direct transmission from Puerto Rico to our counterparts in Africa and Europe via the E8WB satellite, in a remarkably straightforward manner. We extend our sincere gratitude to Eutelsat for their assistance in our language and for all the support provided to make this possible”.

Guillermo Haller Sánchez, Sales Director at Eutelsat Americas added: “We´re grateful for the trust shown by our new partner La Gran Carpa Catedral as they join us on this new journey. This partnership with LGCC is a testament to Eutelsat's innovative and adaptive approach to delivering high-quality video content across diverse regions. Our reliable and extensive coverage ensures that we can meet the unique needs of our clients, and we are excited about the opportunities this collaboration presents”.

