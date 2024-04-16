PowerSchool to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 7, 2024

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) (“PowerSchool” or the “Company”), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, following the close of the U.S. markets.

PowerSchool CEO Hardeep Gulati and President and CFO Eric Shander will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on May 7, 2024. Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through PowerSchool’s Investor Relations website. An archived webcast will be made available shortly after the conference call ends.

Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial 1-844-826-3035 (USA) or 1-412-317-5195 (International) by referencing conference ID 10187624. The telephone replay will be available from 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time (8:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on May 7, 2024, through May 21, 2024, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and referencing the replay passcode 10187624.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to empower educators, administrators, and families to ensure personalized education for every student journey. PowerSchool offers end-to-end product clouds that connect the central office to the classroom to the home with award-winning products including Schoology Learning and Naviance CCLR, so school districts can securely manage student data, enrollment, attendance, grades, instruction, assessments, human resources, talent, professional development, special education, data analytics and insights, communications, and college and career readiness. PowerSchool supports over 50 million students in more than 90 countries and over 16,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States. Learn more at www.powerschool.com.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.