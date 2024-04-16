Shift4 Launches SkyTab Business Intelligence Platform to Deliver Enterprise Reporting and Management Capabilities for Restaurants

CENTER VALLEY, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shift4 (NYSE:FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, has launched SkyTab Business Intelligence (BI), a powerful reporting and analytics platform to meet the needs of restaurants of all sizes – from small independent restaurants to large enterprise chains. SkyTab BI is among a wide array of new features added to SkyTab POS that deliver advanced reporting capabilities and enterprise management tools, augmenting the software’s already robust functionality.

SkyTab BI enables restaurant operators to see an overview of their entire enterprise or drill down to individual locations and compare data side-by-side in real time with granular filtering options. Additionally, SkyTab has added a number of other new features catering to enterprise restaurants, such as detailed transaction management, revenue center reporting, and multi-location menu management. All of these features are available at no additional cost for businesses using SkyTab.

“I’ve never seen a POS company create this level of reporting and analysis. Historically, we have always had to go to a third-party vendor to get this type of information,” says Allison Varlan, Chief Financial Officer of Live! Hospitality & Entertainment, a SkyTab BI customer. Live! venues are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel, and sports-anchored destinations in the United States, serving over 55 million visitors annually.

“SkyTab Business Intelligence and our new multi-location menu management tools enable SkyTab to compete for even the largest enterprise restaurants,” says Shift4 CEO Jared Isaacman. “We are constantly adding capabilities to the SkyTab platform without adding cost. We don’t believe every new feature needs to be a module that requires an additional expense. Delivering a best-in-class POS solution at the lowest total cost of ownership will always be our priority.”

SkyTab POS is a best-in-class restaurant technology solution designed to streamline operations, simplify business management, and improve the guest experience. It includes integrated online ordering and reservations, contactless/QR code ordering and payment, built-in marketing tools and loyalty program, mobile devices for tableside ordering and payment, comprehensive reporting, and much more.

To learn more about SkyTab, visit www.skytab.com.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payment ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry.