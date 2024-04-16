Aviz Networks, Edgecore, and EPS Global Collaborate to Launch SONiC Express for Enterprises

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviz Networks, a leader in Networking 3.0, making open, cloud, and AI networks a reality; Edgecore Networks, a premier provider of traditional and open network solutions; and EPS Global, a leading distributor of next-generation networking solutions, today announced that they have joined forces to introduce SONiC Express, a ready-to-deploy SONiC solution for enterprise customers.

SONiC Express addresses the growing demand for enterprises to streamline and scale their adoption of SONiC, especially as they leverage the cloud and AI-driven analytics for their data and applications.

Businesses want to leverage the benefits of open-source networking without the complexity traditionally associated with its deployment. To that end, SONiC Express addresses all assets of consumption and deployment. It includes network switches from Edgecore Networks, powered by its community-tested SONiC software, ensuring reliability and performance. Edgecore switches come pre-installed with Aviz's ONES container, laying the groundwork for a seamless, ready-to-use post-deployment experience.

Aviz Networks provides essential customer support and a NetOps layer, offering unparalleled expertise and proven recipes for enterprise network success. Customer support includes a 30-minute SLA, 24x7 global support, orchestration, observability, and the deployment of RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCEv2)/AI fabrics. Additionally, Aviz's GenAI-driven Network Copilot sets the stage for next-generation network management, embodying the future of intelligent, automated networks.

EPS Global will serve as the primary marketplace for SONiC Express, enabling customers to easily access and implement these cutting-edge solutions. This partnership aims to democratize access to open-source networking, offering immediate operational and cost benefits.

Executive Quotes:

Vishal Shukla, CEO for Aviz Networks:

“SONiC Express will drive fast and cost-effective innovations, making open-source networking far more accessible in the enterprise. Our collaboration with Edgecore and EPS Global signifies a pivotal moment in networking, helping to reduce operational costs. This is achieved by combining Aviz's expertise in AI and NetOps with robust switching hardware and an extensive distribution network. SONiC Express is not just a product; it's a gateway to the future.”

Chris Huang, Executive Vice President of Edgecore Networks:

“At Edgecore, we seamlessly integrate with industry-leading third-party offerings to automate and validate networks, and this offering has expanded with the new collaboration with Aviz Networks and EPS Global. SONiC Express is a testament to our commitment to innovation and quality. By offering our proven SONiC network operating system solutions with Aviz's advanced NetOps capabilities and distribution through EPS Global’s expansive network, we are setting a new standard in bringing open networking solutions for enterprises."

Alan Fagan, Director of Sales North America for EPS Global:

"We are thrilled to be the go-to marketplace for SONiC Express, bridging the gap between cutting-edge networking technology and enterprise customers. This initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to distribute next-generation networking solutions that are accessible, reliable, and ready for the challenges of tomorrow."

About Edgecore Networks:

Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, the leading network ODM. Edgecore Networks delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide for the Data Center, Service Provider, Enterprise and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the leader in open networking providing a full line of open WiFi access points, packet transponders, virtual PON OLTs, cell site gateways, aggregation routers and 1G, 10G, 25G, 40G, 100G, 400G and 800G open networking switches that offer choice of commercial and open source NOS and SDN software. For more information, visit www.edge-core.com.

About EPS Global:

EPS Global is the world's leading provider of Open Networking solutions, with a global presence in 28 locations. The company specializes in providing comprehensive networking solutions by partnering with the industry's top hardware and software vendors. EPS Global is committed to innovation, sustainability, and the success of its customers in the ever-evolving world of networking technology.

About Aviz Networks:

Aviz Networks champions the next generation of networking with its Networking 3.0 stack, a data-centric, vendor-agnostic framework that embraces multiple ASICs, switches, NOS, clouds, LLMs, and AI and security applications. Designed to integrate with existing networks seamlessly, Aviz's solutions empower users to navigate the multi-vendor ecosystem without constraints, emphasizing choice, control, and cost-effectiveness. Launched in 2021 and supported by industry leaders including Moment Ventures, Accton, Cisco Investments, Wistron, and notable angel investors, Aviz Networks is dedicated to advancing open, cloud, and AI-first networking infrastructures.