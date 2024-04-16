MemorialCare Partners with Abridge, Poised to Transform Healthcare Delivery

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. & PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, MemorialCare and Abridge announced a partnership to make Abridge’s generative AI tool for clinical documentation available to MemorialCare’s physicians across southern California. MemorialCare expects that Abridge will restore the human-to-human connection between clinicians and patients, and strip away the administrative burden for clinicians.

“Watching Abridge work in real-time sometimes feels like watching a science-fiction movie—it’s magical. It is a privilege for me to be part of the effort to bring Abridge into MemorialCare and the broader healthcare community,” said Dr. David Kim, EVP and CEO, MemorialCare Medical Foundation. “I have a bold prediction for how Abridge will impact us—⅓ of clinicians will go home sooner, ⅓ will use Abridge to sustain the strains of today’s healthcare pressures, and ⅓ will be able to see more critical patients who need timely attention.”

Clinicians at MemorialCare have used Abridge for the last few months, and a very tangible impact is already being felt. Abridge supports over 50 specialties and 14 languages, making it easy for the platform to support MemorialCare’s diverse patient population. Abridge’s Linked Evidence foundation provides a layer of trust for clinicians to verify any part of the summary against the source transcript and audio. Further, Abridge’s platform is deeply connected into MemorialCare’s Epic workflow, reducing any major change management hurdles.

“I have never seen such an immediate impact from a technology solution. Abridge is saving our providers up to 10 minutes per visit. For the first time in years, one of our clinicians finally had time to both eat and read a journal during lunch,” said Dr. Tanya Dansky, Senior Medical Director, MemorialCare Medical Group. “But what makes Abridge truly special is its ability to allow patients to interact with clinicians in ways they are most comfortable. One clinician conducted a visit in both Vietnamese and English wearing an N95 mask, and a complete note was produced in real-time in English.”

“With Abridge, a physical barrier has been broken between the clinician and patient without the need for a computer, and mental bandwidth has been created for a clinician to be fully present,” said Barry Arbuckle, PhD, President and CEO, MemorialCare. “This partnership will make significant improvements in how our clinicians practice medicine, bringing them back to the roots of why they chose medicine in the first place.”

“We are privileged to partner with MemorialCare and innovate together around value-based workflows,” said Dr. Shiv Rao, CEO and Founder, Abridge. “AI can remove friction and clerical overhead, helping clinicians reclaim the mental space to think through care plans for their patients.”

This news follows successful deployments of the Abridge technology at Sutter Health, Yale New Haven Health System, UCI Health, Emory Healthcare, The University of Kansas Health System, UPMC, and dozens of other health systems. Abridge recently announced a $150M Series C financing, which includes a strategic investment from NVIDIA that will allow them to accelerate their bold research and development plan. This work will power improvements to Abridge’s existing product lines and enable a new wave of possibilities in the future.

About Abridge

Abridge was founded in 2018 with the mission of powering deeper understanding in healthcare. The AI-powered platform was purpose-built for medical conversations, improving clinical documentation efficiencies while enabling clinicians to focus on what matters most—their patients.

Abridge’s enterprise-grade technology transforms patient-clinician conversations into structured clinical notes in real-time with deep EMR integrations. Powered by Linked Evidence and their auditable AI, Abridge is the only company that maps AI-generated summaries to ground truth, helping providers quickly trust and verify the output. As pioneers in generative AI for healthcare, Abridge is setting the industry standards for the responsible deployment of AI across health systems.

About MemorialCare

MemorialCare, nonprofit Southern California integrated delivery system and innovator in value-based care, has over 225 care locations; 15,000 employees and affiliated physicians; top hospitals—Long Beach Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center; award-winning MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians; MemorialCare Select Health Plan; and outpatient surgery, imaging, urgent care, dialysis, breast health and physical therapy centers. MemorialCare's many honors have included Best U.S. Health Systems, Top Places to Work, Top Hospital rankings from readers of eight regional newspapers, 10 Largest U.S. Children's Hospitals, Top 100 Hospitals, A Hospital Safety Score, Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospitals, Magnet nursing excellence status for all MemorialCare hospitals, among others. Visit www.memorialcare.org.