lululemon Unveils Team Canada Summer Athlete Kit for Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Partnership with the Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) – in partnership with the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) – revealed its first-ever summer Athlete Kit for Team Canada ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. With the launch of the Athlete Kit and Retail Collection beginning April 16, lululemon embarks on its second Games in a multi-year partnership with the COC and CPC as Official Outfitter of Team Canada.

“For Paris 2024, we had the opportunity to deepen our partnership with the Olympians and Paralympians who represent Canada on the global stage,” said Calvin McDonald, CEO, lululemon. “We took an innovation-first approach to design a collection driven by athlete insights, so they can feel and perform their best in Paris. All of us at lululemon are honoured to support these athletes, both as individuals and a team, as they represent their country this summer.”

The Team Canada x lululemon Paris 2024 Athlete Kit blends function and style through innovative construction and performance fabrics, within modern silhouettes and Canadian-inspired prints.

“Paris will be my fourth Olympics and I have not seen a kit quite like this,” said Damian Warner, lululemon Ambassador and Decathlon Olympic Champion. “We’re going to be able to showcase some of our own personal style, while showing off our Canadian pride together.”

During the design process, lululemon led product testing and feedback sessions with 19 Canadian Olympic and Paralympic athletes across 14 different sports to understand their unique needs during the Games.

“My biggest takeaway from this process was lululemon’s commitment to working with Paralympians to make the pieces accessible and adaptable,” said Zak Madell, lululemon Ambassador and Team Canada Wheelchair Rugby Player. “It’s not only about looking good, but also about feeling good – and I can’t imagine a better way to show up for Canada. I know this kit will be a part of my daily wardrobe moving forward because of the attention to detail.”

Athletes, coaches, and support staff will wear Team Canada apparel throughout key moments at the Games, including the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, medal ceremonies, media appearances, travel, and daily life in the Athlete Village.

Design highlights include:

Adaptability : The kit was designed to support more bodies and more abilities, with features including magnetic-close zippers, pull-on loops, and sensory touch guides. The two adaptive styles – the Seated-Fit Carpenter Pant and the Seated-Fit Packable Rain Poncho – are intentionally designed to deliver functionality and comfort in a seated position.

: The kit was designed to support more bodies and more abilities, with features including magnetic-close zippers, pull-on loops, and sensory touch guides. The two adaptive styles – the Seated-Fit Carpenter Pant and the Seated-Fit Packable Rain Poncho – are intentionally designed to deliver functionality and comfort in a seated position. Thermal Comfort : To keep athletes comfortable during changing temperatures and conditions, the kit features adjustable styles like the Convertible Pant & Jacket, as well as SenseKnit™ technology and sweat-wicking fabrics to enhance breathability through ventilation.

: To keep athletes comfortable during changing temperatures and conditions, the kit features adjustable styles like the Convertible Pant & Jacket, as well as SenseKnit™ technology and sweat-wicking fabrics to enhance breathability through ventilation. Fit & Function : Products with four-way stretch fabrics, customizable drawcords, and newly engineered pocket shapes and placements help athletes move and personalize styles.

: Products with four-way stretch fabrics, customizable drawcords, and newly engineered pocket shapes and placements help athletes move and personalize styles. National Pride: Prints inspired by the beauty of Canada help athletes celebrate their country and reflect their journey throughout the Games. Fabrics like Jacquard create modern silhouettes that allow athletes to show up in style.

“Our partnership with lululemon has been transformational for Team Canada athletes,” said David Shoemaker, CEO, Canadian Olympic Committee. “We are thrilled to be working with an outfitter that truly understands our mission and shares our values, and has worked so hard to create a team kit that can make us all proud. Not only are Team Canada athletes going to shine on the field of play – they’re going to turn heads wherever they show up in Paris.”

“This will be one of the most adaptable and inclusive kits Canada has ever worn at the Games,” said Karen O’Neill, CEO, Canadian Paralympic Committee. “lululemon’s dedication to detail and working in partnership with athletes will ensure all team members are both stylish and comfortable. The Canadian Paralympic Team will be proud to wear this kit in Paris this summer while showcasing the best of Paralympic sport on the world stage.”

In partnership with COC and CPC, lululemon gives back to Canadian athletes through the Future Legacy program, with 10% of sales from all Future Legacy items supporting the Canadian Olympic Foundation and Paralympic Foundation of Canada. Both organizations help Canadian athletes access the resources, equipment, and funding they need to experience the power of sport—from dreams, to podium, and beyond. For Paris 2024, lululemon is expanding the Future Legacy program to include the Team Canada Ball Cap, Scarf, and Mini Belt Bag.

Fans can cheer on Team Canada in style, as select items from the Retail Collection launch online in Canada beginning April 16, and in stores in Canada beginning April 17. Additional Team Canada apparel and accessories, for both the Olympic and Paralympic Games, will launch online in the U.S. and in select stores in Paris in the lead-up to Paris 2024.

For more on lululemon’s role as Official Outfitter of Team Canada and to shop the collection, visit https://shop.lululemon.com/en-ca/team-canada.

About lululemon

lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) is a technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories company for yoga, running, training, and most other activities, creating transformational products and experiences that build meaningful connections, unlocking greater possibility and wellbeing for all. Setting the bar in innovation of fabrics and functional designs, lululemon works with yogis and athletes in local communities around the world for continuous research and product feedback. For more information, visit lululemon.com.

About the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC)

The Canadian Olympic Committee believes sport has the power to transform Canada. Through the Team Canada Impact Agenda and together with our partners, the COC is committed to making sport safe, inclusive, and barrier-free so more young people can play and stay in sport. Learn more at olympic.ca.

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC)

The Canadian Paralympic Committee is a non-profit, private organization in partnership with 27 member sport organizations, dedicated to the power and impact of Paralympic sport. Holding a vision of an inclusive world realized through Paralympic sport, its mission is to deliver the best-prepared teams for Games excellence while modeling and promoting disability inclusion and accessibility. Championing the stories and successes of high-performance athletes with disabilities, the Canadian Paralympic Committee inspires Canadians to embrace inclusivity and actively engage in sports. For more insights, visit Paralympic.ca.