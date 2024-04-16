Total Expert Accelerates Insurance Industry Milestone via Cutting-Edge Tech Collaboration

Through Total Expert's new BPO partnership with Cogneesol, users can enhance their ability to anticipate their customers' needs and improve engagement strategies. (Photo: Business Wire)

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading customer engagement platform Total Expert has reached a new development milestone in its insurance offerings through a partnership with Cogneesol. The partnership positions users to multiply the efficacy of their customer engagement strategies through their tech stack and integrations with solutions.

In the last 12 months alone, Total Expert has experienced 300 percent growth in new customers in the insurance space. Now, these independent insurance agencies, brokers and managing general agencies (MGAs) have an accelerated path to connecting the Total Expert customer engagement platform with Applied Epic and other core systems.

The partnership with Cogneesol, a leading business process optimizer (BPO) in the insurance space, enables integrations with powerhouse insurance tools like Applied Epic that, in turn, empower Total Expert users to extend and strengthen their ability to anticipate their customers’ needs.

“Insurance agencies have a wealth of data they can leverage to grow with existing customers and prospects. The age-old challenge is extracting this data from back-end agency management or policy admin systems,” said Ilya Filipov, general manager of Total Expert’s insurance segment. “Through our partnership with Cogneesol, a fast-growing insurance disruptor, we empower agencies to pull this data out of any system. It could be a legacy system or one with an open API. That way our customers maximize the use of their data to develop the ideal journeys and reach out to prospects and clients in the moments that matter. This Applied Epic integration is only the beginning. We are rapidly growing and expanding the capabilities we provide to agencies for engaging their market.”

Total Expert’s partnership with Cogneesol headlines the organization’s recent addition to its insurance ecosystem, and it reflects the company’s commitment to growth and expanding its relationship with the insurance industry.

“Cogneesol is committed to the idea that companies should get maximum value from their tech spend,” said Ashim Khurana, COO of Cogneesol. “Often, that means replacing manual processes—like manually patching together data from siloed tools—with modern, integrated processes that help them work faster and smarter. Total Expert is a natural partner on this mission: Their integration-friendly solution makes it possible to empower insurance providers with an end-to-end, intelligent, automation-powered platform that delivers superior experiences to end users. As Total Expert continues to expand its customer engagement within all areas of financial services, our partnership will ensure that the insurance space is ready to meet and exceed their customers’ expectations.”

About Total Expert

Total Expert is the purpose-built customer engagement platform trusted by more than 200 financial enterprises. Total Expert unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to deliver the perfect customer journey across every financial milestone—in any market. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions that increase loyalty and drive growth for modern banks, lenders, credit unions, and insurance companies. Total Expert is now available for purchase on the AWS Marketplace and Salesforce AppExchange.

About Cogneesol

Cogneesol is a leading business transformation, technology, and consulting services company, that partners with clients, across service lines and industries, helping them to overcome operational challenges and optimize processes, thereby unlocking business value, and driving growth. Our extensive suite of solutions includes business process management services, technology solutions, customer experience services, digital services, analytics. We cater to clients spread across twenty-five countries and who span across multiple industries. We understand our client's vision, devise performance accelerating strategies for them, and deliver unmatched outcomes throughout the business lifecycle. Headquartered in North America, we have a strong team of professionals and specialists across our onshore and offshore delivery centers in countries including North America, India and Philippines.