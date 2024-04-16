German ISP WOBCOM Disaggregates Its Multi-Service Network Edge

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WOBCOM, the leading regional Internet Service Provider in Wolfsburg, Germany, is partnering with RtBrick to deliver Layer-3 broadband and Layer-2 Ethernet services to its customers across a disaggregated network edge, using open switches from UfiSpace. Traditionally provided within closed monolithic routing systems, network disaggregation decouples hardware and software to deliver a more flexible, scalable, and lower-cost network.

“Network disaggregation offers us the opportunity to innovate by independently selecting the best software for our use-case along with the open hardware we choose to run it on,” said Jan Marienfeldt, Teamlead Network and Infrastructure at WOBCOM. “Using RtBrick’s routing software gives us greater flexibility and allows us to deliver high throughput to both our business and residential customers for less cost.”

WOBCOM are delivering Ethernet business services at up to 100Gbps and residential IP services with symmetrical 1Gbps throughput from their new disaggregated edge.

“WOBCOM has shown how operators of all sizes can take advantage of disaggregated architectures today,” said Hannes Gredler, CTO and Founder at RtBrick. “They have demonstrated their ability to deploy and operate an open cloud-native network architecture that supports multiple services, building one of the most advanced network edge architectures in Europe.”

WOBCOM has deployed RtBrick’s software on UfiSpace S9510-28DC switches around the city, which can each deliver 800Gbps of throughput and support thousands of subscribers, to distribute its BNG functions close to the network edge. The disaggregated solution was integrated by WDZ GmbH, a sister company to WOBCOM, that plans to offer its integration expertise to other ISPs in Europe.

Note*: The information was submitted for publication at 10:00 GMT on 16 April, 2024

About RtBrick

RtBrick Inc. has pioneered carrier routing software that runs on off-the-shelf hardware. It has applied the same approach to networks that the huge ‘cloud-natives’ have used to build and operate their web-scale IT services. RtBrick is a privately held company, incorporated in the USA, with staff located in Europe and India.

About WOBCOM

WOBCOM GmbH is a German ISP, providing internet and telephony services for residential and business customers in Wolfsburg, as well as IP-Transit services. It also operates a data center in Wolfsburg.

About WDZ

WDZ GmbH provides integration and consulting services for carriers and ISPs, helping them build automated networks.