General Mills Unveils Limited-Edition, Collectible Cereal Boxes Featuring Gen Z Icons TOMORROW X TOGETHER

General Mills has partnered with K-pop group TXT, also known as TOMORROW X TOGETHER, to take over cereal boxes for a limited time! (Photo: Business Wire)

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--General Mills has joined TOMORROW X TOGETHER, also known as TXT, in a harmonious partnership to bring the refreshing energy of Gen Z’s most iconic band to your breakfast table. Together they're releasing special-edition TXT cereal boxes with General Mills’ iconic brands, featuring cutout standees so TXT fans can have a free-standing display of each band member to add to their memorabilia collection and celebrate the group's recent 6th Mini Album minisode 3: TOMORROW release.

Cereal enthusiasts and TXT fans, affectionately known as MOA (which stands for "moments of alwaysness,") are in for a treat as each of the five members is featured individually alongside a beloved General Mills’ brand mascot across fan-favorites like Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, Cookie Crisp, Trix and Honey Nut Cheerios. From the Silly Rabbit to the Cookie Crisp Wolf, it’s a meeting of two iconic groups, bringing the ultimate star power and vibrant world of K-pop straight to your cereal box.

The TXT band members are thrilled to connect their love of cereal to their fans through this General Mills partnership:

SOOBIN, featured on Trix: "What I love about the collaboration with General Mills is the unique and adorable characters of each cereal. My favorite is the Silly Rabbit from Trix. I think it's a great match for me!"

HUENINGKAI, featured on Cinnamon Toast Crunch: "I think MOA will be delighted to see us featured in the General Mills packages on the store shelves! I hope everyone starts their day energetically with TXT limited edition cereals."

YEONJUN, featured on Cookie Crisp: "I'm excited about the collaboration because General Mills is a brand that everyone can enjoy together. I hope many people will like the TXT limited edition, too!"

Additionally, BEOMGYU is featured on Lucky Charms, TAEHYUN on Honey Nut Cheerios, and a TXT group photo can be found exclusively in Walmart stores on REESE’S PUFFS boxes.

Don't miss your chance to collect these limited-edition TXT cereal boxes and add a touch of TXT magic to your mornings! To learn more, visit GeneralMills.com and follow @generalmills on socials at Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

About TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TOMORROW X TOGETHER—consisting of SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI—established themselves as Gen Z Icons through the compelling soundtrack that represents the common experiences and emotions of today’s generation. The quintet’s 4th Mini Album minisode 2: Thursday’s Child (May 2022 release) debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and charted for 14 weeks, while 5th Mini Album The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION (January 2023 release) debuted atop the chart. In July 2022, Gen Z’s leading band became the first K-pop group to perform at LOLLAPALOOZA in Chicago and returned a year later in August 2023 to become the first K-pop group to headline the festival. Notably, TOMORROW X TOGETHER have been nominated at prestigious awards, such as the American Music Awards and People’s Choice Awards and won at the 2022 MTV EMAs (Best Asia Act) and 2023 MTV VMAs (PUSH Performance of the Year). The band is set to release their highly-anticipated 6th Mini Album minisode 3: TOMORROW on April 1, 2024.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Totino’s, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2023 net sales of U.S. $20.1 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.