GameDriver and LTIMindtree Partner to Set New Standards in Automated Testing

MARTINEZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GameDriver® Inc., the leading automated testing solution for gaming, immersive, and spatial computing experiences, and LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, have announced a strategic partnership that will leverage the GameDriver platform to fuel LTIMindtree’s Canvas AI-driven and insights-led software delivery acceleration platform.

The Canvas platform is designed to make every aspect of software development smarter, faster, and more resilient by using AI to connect and analyze all parts of the development process. Through this partnership, LTIMindtree will leverage GameDriver's unmatched automated testing solutions and will offer them as part of its global technology consulting and digital solutions expertise through Canvas.

Built on proven core video game technologies such as Unity, Unreal Engine, and Godot, GameDriver delivers automated testing solutions that go beyond the limitations of other software development testing methods to address the industry’s most pressing challenges.

For LTIMindtree customers, the combination of the two companies’ powerful technologies aims to provide improved time-to-market, greater test coverage for increasingly complex projects, improved consistency, revenue growth, and overall quality, while enabling operational excellence and process efficiencies.

“We are excited to partner with LTIMindtree, a leader in global technology consulting and digital solutions. This partnership is a strategic alignment to leverage our automated testing solutions, expanding our reach and impact across industries,” said Greg Ladd, SVP of Sales & Alliances at GameDriver. “Together, we're poised to redefine quality assurance standards and accelerate the digital transformation journey for LTIMindtree clients worldwide, enhancing the gaming and XR experience with unmatched efficiency and quality.”

“LTIMindtree will be deeply involved in both quality assurance and testing processes, alongside GameDriver. With LTIMindtree’s experience and global presence, we will leverage our strong and talented workforce, and provide the scale required for testing projects for global clients across a multitude of industries,” said Dibyendu Halder, Chief Business Officer, Communications Media and Entertainment, LTIMindtree.

As a result of this partnership, LTIMindtree and GameDriver aim to bring a new level of expertise to companies across a multitude of industries, from video gaming, to industries that stand to benefit from immersive and spatial computing technologies such as aerospace and defense, life sciences, energy, and education. LTIMindtree will also play a pivotal role in the delivery and support of GameDriver’s patented solution for automated testing.

About LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by 82,000+ talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale. For more information, please visit https://www.ltimindtree.com/.

About GameDriver®, Inc.

GameDriver simplifies the bug-finding process for video games and extended reality (XR) experiences by automating the tedious task of testing. The GameDriver platform can cleverly navigate through a game or experience, identify problems, and help fix them, all without a human having to repeatedly and manually test for bugs. GameDriver supports Unity, Unreal Engine, and Godot, and helps developers on these platforms improve time to market and overall product quality. Find out more at https://gamedriver.io/.