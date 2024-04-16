Polish Operator Play Extends Partnership With Netcracker for Digital BSS and Professional Services

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netcracker Technology announced today that Play, the operator that acquired UPC Poland and is part of iliad, a major European telecommunications group, has extended its relationship with Netcracker for professional services and Digital BSS, which provides support for a number of functions, from onboarding new subscribers to service activation, including billing and payments.

Play, the leading operator in Poland, offers mobile, broadband Internet and television services to customers throughout the country over its extensive mobile and fixed networks. By continuing to incorporate Netcracker’s professional services, Play will gain numerous benefits, including the highest level of system performance, visibility into critical business processes, the ability to quickly launch new products and services and unmatched service quality.

“We have been working with Netcracker for many years, through several business changes and acquisitions, and we appreciate the extensive experience and knowledge to help us in key areas, such as application development and supporting our BSS stack,” said Pawel Passowicz, Chief IT Officer at Play. “We are happy to continue our engagement going forward.”

“Play has grown and evolved over the years, making this a truly fulfilling partnership for Netcracker,” said Benedetto Spaziani, GM at Netcracker. “We are proud to be Play’s vendor of choice for BSS and support and maintenance, which when combined deliver a strong solution for the future.”

