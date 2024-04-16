DataVerify and Vesta Forge Powerful Integration to Offer Fraud and Flood Services

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataVerify, a trailblazer in verification services and fraud prevention, proudly announces a strategic integration with Vesta, a leading mortgage loan origination system (LOS) and software-as-a-service company. This collaboration marks a significant advancement in the provision of flood zone determinations and fraud mitigation tools through Vesta’s platform.

“Empowering our clients with innovative solutions is at the core of our mission, and this integration with Vesta is a testament to our commitment to that,” said Paul Harris, President at DataVerify. “By offering flood and fraud services through Vesta’s platform, we aim to enhance operational efficiency and deliver unparalleled value to our shared clientele.”

Lenders can now seamlessly order Flood Zone Determinations from DataVerify within the LOS, without the need for manual intervention. Streamlining the process and reducing the risk of manual errors, this integration was accomplished using web hook functionality, leveraging Vesta’s open API.

DataVerify fraud services in the platform are supported by a variety of useful functionalities, including asynchronous responses so the customer has the latest version of the DataVerify DRIVE report in the LOS. Additional capabilities include clearing conditions from within the LOS, and access to both user acceptance testing (UAT) and production environments.

Mike Yu, CEO of Vesta, expressed enthusiasm about the integration, stating, “This collaboration with DataVerify is a solid step towards achieving end-to-end digital fulfillment for our lenders. By incorporating these flexible offerings into our platform, we empower our customers to navigate the mortgage lending process with efficiency and precision.”

About Vesta

Vesta is a SaaS provider of mortgage loan origination software. The platform provides lenders with a modern system of record, customizable workflows for end-to-end mortgage loan fulfillment process, and open, cloud-based APIs. The company was founded in 2020 by previous Blend employees Mike Yu and Devon Yang. Investors backing Vesta include: Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Conversion Capital, Index Ventures, and Zigg Capital. For more information, visit www.vesta.com, or Vesta’s LinkedIn.

About DataVerify

DataVerify empowers mortgage lenders with robust solutions for fraud prevention and workflow automation. With deeply configurable analytics and a cutting-edge fraud detection platform, lenders gain exceptional accuracy and efficiency throughout the loan manufacturing process. Let DataVerify help you streamline operations and mitigate risk today.