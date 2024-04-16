MassMutual teams up with Insurify to add Property and Casualty Insurance to its Shelf of Offerings

SPRINGFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Financial professionals who choose to affiliate with MassMutual can now offer their clients property and casualty (P&C) insurance, both personal and commercial lines, available through Insurify, America’s top-rated insurance comparison platform.

This is one of the latest additions to MassMutual’s suite of wealth management and protection solutions.

“ Those that seek to build wealth must address the myriad risks that can sabotage value over a long period, and property and casualty insurance is an important piece of the backbone of wealth protection and financial security,” said Vaughn Bowman, CFA, head of wealth management with MassMutual. “ With the addition of P&C insurance through Insurify to our robust mix of wealth management and protection solutions, we have yet another valuable option for financial professionals affiliated with MassMutual as they seek to offer the best possible advice and financial strategies to their clients.”

With this new offering, financial professionals affiliated with MassMutual can:

Access leading AI-driven technology alongside a dedicated in-person specialist team for all administrative and operational needs, including recommendations based on client criteria, competitive quotes, and policy placement and renewal services

Offer clients seamless, online insurance comparison from over one hundred quality P&C insurers in one place

" We created a customized platform and tools for MassMutual-affiliated financial professionals to compare quotes and buy money-saving auto, home, and commercial insurance policies online or through our dedicated MassMutual agency. Insurify’s platform offers advisors a personalized experience that helps them build trust and respect with existing clients," said Insurify CEO and founder, Snejina Zacharia.

MassMutual Ventures (MMV), a global venture capital firm whose sole limited partner is MassMutual, initially invested in Insurify in 2016 and has participated in subsequent financings as the company has scaled. The MassMutual/Insurify partnership serves as an example of how MMV provides ongoing support to its portfolio companies by helping them source commercial relationships.

About MassMutual

MassMutual is a leading mutual life insurance company that is run for the benefit of its members and participating policyowners. Founded in 1851, the company has been continually guided by one consistent purpose: we help people secure their future and protect the ones they love. With a focus on delivering long-term value, MassMutual offers a wide range of protection, accumulation, wealth management and retirement products and services. For more information, visit www.massmutual.com.

About Insurify

Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Insurify, America's top-rated virtual insurance agent, provides expert advice and empowers customers to securely compare, buy, and manage their auto and home insurance policies from the largest selection of accurate quotes. With more than 70 million quotes served, Insurify has won several industry awards, including Inc.’s 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America of 2023, Forbes Fintech 50 List for 2023, Forbes Next Billion Dollar Startups of 2022, WPO’s 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned and -Led Companies 2022, Stevies’ Gold International Business Award for a Medium-Sized Insurance Company 2021, EY’s 2021 New England Entrepreneur of the Year, and Insurtech Insights’ Future 50 2021. For more information, visit Insurify.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

MM202704-308716