Silvaco Announces Expanded Partnership with Micron Technology

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silvaco Group, Inc. (“Silvaco”), a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation, today announced an enhanced partnership with Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) (“Micron”), which includes:

Expanding the scope and extending the term of our software license and support services.

Securing a $5.0 million investment from Micron in the form of a senior subordinated convertible promissory note, reflecting our partnership with Micron for the development of Silvaco’s FTCO™ digital twin modeling tools.

Dr. Babak Taheri, Silvaco’s CEO, remarked, “We have combined our expertise in semiconductor technologies with machine learning and data analysis to develop an artificial intelligence-based solution named fab technology co-optimization, or FTCO™, for wafer-level fabrication facilities.” Dr. Taheri continued, “FTCO™ uses manufacturing data to perform statistical and physics-based machine learning software simulations to create a computer model or ‘digital twin’ of a wafer that can be used to simulate the fabrication process. Customers can utilize this model to run simulation experiments to understand and enhance wafer yield without the need to run physical wafers which can be time-consuming and expensive.”

“Micron is excited to strengthen our partnership with Silvaco,” said Dr. Gurtej Sandhu, principal fellow of Technology Pathfinding at Micron Technology. “Silvaco’s AI and digital twin solution is enabling us to accelerate our groundbreaking advancements in memory and storage.”

About Silvaco

Silvaco is a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. Silvaco’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things, and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design. Silvaco is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Brazil, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan.