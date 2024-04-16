I2Pure & Toppen Health Join Forces to Transform Water Disinfection

ASHBURN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, I2Pure and Toppen Health are excited to announce a new partnership aimed at forever changing water disinfection. On the foundation of their respective patent-protected and patent-pending technologies, the combination of I2Pure’s and Toppen Health’s approaches to water disinfection will create unmatched capability to filter and deliver clean water for endless applications.

Toppen Health is dedicated to water filtration. Their founder and CEO, Owen Boyd, is a long-time industry leader in water filtration, having invented and commercialized several novel systems currently used for water filtration in more than 75% of dental facilities in North America and Canada. Now at the helm of Toppen Health, Boyd remains committed to improving the availability of clean water around the world.

I2Pure is a healthcare technology company focused on leveraging the natural antimicrobial power of molecular iodine to fight pathogens and reduce infection risks in healthcare and a variety of other market segments. I2Pure’s iodine technologies can neutralize all known pathogens, whether bacterial, viral, or fungal.

“I2Pure could not be more excited at this new partnership with Toppen Health. With Toppen, we have a partner that shares a common goal of reliably disinfecting water at a volume and cost that is unmatched globally,” said Jeff Jochims, I2Pure CEO. “On the strength of our respective patent-protected technologies, together we offer an unequalled capability to reliably disinfect water in a manner that was only theoretical until now. We’re excited to have a partner like Toppen Health as we tackle one of our world’s greatest challenges.”

“My life’s work has been committed to making clean healthy water available to the world,” said Owen Boyd, founder and CEO of Toppen Health. “I’ve been intrigued by the potential use of iodine’s natural antimicrobial capabilities in water disinfection for many years. I2Pure has made that potential a reality. We can now talk about previously unthinkable achievements like eradicating Legionnaire’s Disease. Our unique filter design will remove pathogens from any water source while continually releasing I2Pure’s molecular iodine to protect water lines from biofilm. Toppen Health could not be more excited to have this new partner in revolutionizing water disinfection.”

Under the terms of their partnership, Toppen Health enjoys a worldwide license to I2Pure’s iodine technology for use in water disinfection. Toppen Health and I2Pure have already begun joint product development efforts for a new low-cost, high-volume water disinfection system that will create antimicrobial persistence in water and eliminate the need for shocking lines. Product applications include healthcare and dental uses, high-density residential applications such as long-term care and hotel applications, single-family residential use, and broad scale industrial applications. It is expected that initial product formulations will be submitted for regulatory consideration and approval within 2024.

About I2Pure: I2Pure is a healthcare technology company dedicated to advancing the world of health and biosafety by preventing infections and disease through its patented, non-toxic molecular iodine platform. I2Pure’s mission is to prevent pathogenic threats to the world. Our technology can be used across virtually every facet of surgical and therapeutic interaction with human or animal tissue to prevent infection. The platform technology can be delivered via solutions, polymers and coatings and can be extended into medical devices, antisepsis, cosmetics, water safety, food safety and preservation, aquaculture and more. For more information about I2Pure, visit https://www.i2pure.com or contact Abigail Moses at Abigail@i2pure.com.

About Toppen Health: Toppen, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aion Therapeutic, is a US-based innovative health and wellness company dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art water filtration solutions. With a focus on innovation, affordability, and sustainability, Toppen's water filtration solutions are designed to meet the diverse needs of consumers, businesses, and industries around the world for access to clean and safe water.

About Aion Therapeutic Inc.: Aion Therapeutic is a forward-thinking business within the health and wellness sector with a diverse portfolio of intellectual property. With a commitment to innovation and transformative solutions, the Company is poised to drive positive change to redefine the boundaries of health and wellness.