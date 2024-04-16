TELUS International and Appian Expand Strategic Partnership to Help Companies Simplify Complex Business Processes Through an Innovative, Low-Code Automation Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TELUS International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a leading digital customer experience (CX) innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including artificial intelligence (AI) and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands, today announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) to provide clients with a fast and agile end-to-end value chain through an intelligent automation as a service (AaaS) platform.

Through the Appian partnership, TELUS International has established a unified, AI-powered IT ecosystem. This ecosystem combines technologies, such as AI, machine learning, and robotic process automation (RPA), and incorporates a data fabric architecture that integrates next-gen, enterprise-wide data management and delivery across endpoints on-premises and in multiple cloud environments. Appian’s low-code process automation platform enables individuals to build applications with a visual interface for faster and democratized application development, helping address skills gaps that many organizations face.

"Intelligent, low-code automation solutions, accessible through an on-demand, cloud-based service are critical in reshaping how teams conceptualize and execute their work, and in facilitating a more agile stance in order to more quickly, effectively and cost-efficiently address the complexities of modern business demands and market dynamics," said Monty Hamilton, Senior Vice President, TELUS International. “Our deepened collaboration with Appian marks a pivotal milestone in our journey to further empower our clients with automation solutions that eclipse the typical effort-reward equation of software development. Integrating Appian's extensive low-code features into our existing capabilities has helped us develop a superior and differentiated suite of interconnected applications that foster seamless, cross-departmental collaboration and can automate end-to-end business processes versus siloed task-level automations."

"The agility and adaptability of the Appian Platform combined with TELUS International’s AaaS platform uniquely empowers businesses across industries to address challenges and drive real business impact,” said Medhat Galal, Senior Vice President of Engineering at Appian. “Together, our expertise accelerates innovation and reduces resource-intensive tasks through AI powered low-code development and end-to-end process automation."

Case study: Delivering transformative network design services for TELUS Communications, a leading technology and telecommunications company

Media and telecommunications companies are at the epicenter of the digital economy—building the infrastructures that connect us to all aspects of our lives. With sprawling networks, intricate operations, and increasing customer demands, these companies must manage thousands of tasks to deploy new infrastructure across various divisions and vast geographies. This oftentimes results in inefficient processes that slow progress and innovation and inflate costs.

Using TELUS International's enhanced Automation as a Service (AaaS) platform that incorporates Appian's low-code application development capabilities, TELUS’ employees were able to develop network build tools with a wide variety of functionalities, such as network design, configuration, deployment, and optimization, much faster than with traditional methods. TELUS International's enhanced AaaS platform empowered TELUS users to develop tools at a pace five times faster than conventional methods through gains in efficiency and enhanced collaboration. This has improved business workflow automation in the company’s critical business activities for TELUS networks, resulting in savings of C$5 million in 2023.

"TELUS began its partnership with TELUS International and Appian five years ago," said Raymond Saoumah, Vice President of Wireless Engineering, Build and Operate at TELUS Communications. "Together we have built a center of excellence enabling the testing and development of numerous applications and automations fuelling the efficient deployment and management of our wireless networks as we strive for new and better ways to meet the evolving needs of our customers across our rapidly expanding infrastructure."

“TELUS continues to be an exceptional client that provides us with the unique opportunity to design, develop, deliver and then pressure test new concepts, technologies and solutions in real world scenarios that in turn benefit our other communications and media clients,” said Hamilton. “Moving forward, TELUS International and Appian will continue to support TELUS’ ongoing AI-fueled digitalization to further enhance its applications and meet evolving business needs, including data fabric, process mining and redesign.”

With a proven track record of excellence working with well-known media and communications brands globally, TELUS International has emerged as the trusted partner for telecommunications companies seeking to digitally transform their wireline and wireless networks. TELUS International’s systematic methodology analyzes its clients’ service environments to identify process improvement opportunities and uncover areas where intelligent automation can be implemented. The company also provides managed services, including monitoring, maintenance, and support, relieving businesses of the need to manage complex automation systems themselves.

By partnering with TELUS International, telecommunications companies can confidently embrace the digital era, knowing they have a reliable ally dedicated to driving their success in the rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape. Speak with a TELUS International expert today.

About TELUS International

TELUS International (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys, enabling them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes. TELUS International’s integrated solutions span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, IT lifecycle including managed solutions, intelligent automation and end-to-end AI data solutions including computer vision capabilities, as well as omnichannel CX and trust and safety solutions including content moderation. Fueling all stages of company growth, TELUS International partners with brands across high growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality.

TELUS International’s unique caring culture promotes diversity and inclusivity through its policies, team member resource groups and workshops, and equal employment opportunity hiring practices across the regions where it operates. The company is building stronger communities and helping those in need through large-scale volunteer events that have positively impacted the lives of more than 150,000 citizens around the world and through its five TELUS International Community Boards that have provided $5.6 million in funding to grassroots charitable organizations since 2015. Learn more at: www.telusinternational.com.

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit www.appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

