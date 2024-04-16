Sion Power & Muhlbauer to Create Manufacturing Line for Lithium Metal Cells

TUCSON, Ariz. & RODING, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sion Power Corporation, a leading technology developer of next-generation batteries for electric vehicles (EV), and MB ATECH, member of Muhlbauer Group, a German turnkey solution provider, announced today a partnership to create an automated manufacturing line for Sion Power’s large format lithium metal cell.

The new fully-automated manufacturing line will be capable of producing 75MWh of 56 Ah lithium metal cells annually. Sion Power's strategic partnership with Muhlbauer is an instrumental next step in our path to commercialization. It increases cell production capabilities with a fully automated manufacturing line. These cells will be provided to automotive OEMs, cell manufacturers and others to fully test Sion Power’s Licerion technology, which will offer reduced range anxiety by substantially increasing the driving range or better utilization of energy per unit weight when compared to conventional lithium-ion cells.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Muhlbauer’s team to deploy our 56Ah cell after years of research and development. Through this collaboration, we are able to take another strong step in demonstrating the scalability of Licerion. We are confident in our ability to deliver reliable and robust cells to our partners. This line will help bolster the domestic supply chain of lithium metal cells and position Sion Power as an industry leader in the industrialization of energy storage systems,” said Tracy Kelley, Sion Power’s CEO.

"Mühlbauer is looking forward to a strong partnership with Sion Power as a great player in the battery industry. Leveraging Sion Power’s expertise in the future battery technology and Mühlbauer’s technical expertise in special machine and serial production, this partnership will be a successful one. The rapid growth of the battery industry enables advancements to next-generation technologies in notching, stacking and cell assembly," said Josef Markus Mühlbauer, General Manager of MB ATECH, the eMobility division of the Mühlbauer Group.

About Sion Power

Sion Power is moving the rechargeable battery industry forward with its Licerion® technology. Licerion® is an advanced approach to lithium-metal batteries containing twice the energy in the same size and weight battery, compared to a traditional lithium-ion battery. At up to 500 Wh/kg, Licerion batteries are produced at scale in large-format cells. As a result, Licerion® batteries have the potential to significantly enhance the performance of commercial and consumer electric vehicles. Visit Sion Power at sionpower.com.

About Muhlbauer Group

Founded in 1981 in the heart of Bavaria, the Mühlbauer Group has ever since grown to a leading global player in the fields of Parts & Systems, Semiconductor Related Products, Document Solutions & Equipment for Security Systems and innovative Technologies for eMobility. As one of the affiliated companies operating within the Mühlbauer Group, MB ATECH GmbH – Advanced Energy Technologies – brings unique machinery requirements to serial production. For the eMobility industry, the company offers highly efficient production lines for the manufacture of pouch- and prismatic cells for lithium-ion batteries, as well as MEA's & stacks for fuel cells. The fast-growing division prepared for 2023 with the opening of a giga-center in Roding and made further growth commitments in Slovakia, Serbia and the United States to support its partners with Giga capacity worldwide. www.muhlbauer.com