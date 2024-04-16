CTtransit Selects ChargePilot® to Smart Charge Electric Buses at 3 Sites Statewide

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CTtransit, the largest public transit provider in Connecticut, has selected The Mobility House to manage the charging of its electric buses at three sites statewide. ChargePilot® will avoid peak TOU rates by automatically choosing the lowest cost time to charge while ensuring availability for scheduled departures - minimizing the overall costs of charging its fleets.

“We are thrilled to be working with CTtransit to manage the charging of their electric buses,” said Greg Hintler, CEO, North America of The Mobility House. “We look forward to helping them achieve their goal of converting the statewide public transportation bus fleet from diesel to zero-emission models by 2035.”

ChargePilot® will manage 23 ABB 150kW HVC chargers CTtransit already installed, with as many New Flyer Xcelsior 40' buses across three bus depots: Stamford, Hartford, and Hamden, CT. ChargePilot® will dynamically adjust charging for existing site loads at Hamden and Hartford, further maximizing cost savings.

ChargePilot® will also be integrated with CTtransit's fleet operations software. This integration will allow ChargePilot® to optimize charging around fleet schedules and ensure buses are ready for their scheduled pullout.

“With the addition of electric bus smart charging at these three sites, we are taking a meaningful step towards our fleet electrification goal,” said CTtransit general manager Thomas Stringer. “We have been impressed with the energy management capabilities of ChargePilot, which we expect will save us hundreds of thousands in reduced energy costs.”

The CTtransit project represents The Mobility House’s 100th site sold in North America, for a total of more than 32,000 kW total charging capacity here. This adds to the company’s industry-leading charging depot portfolio, including notable transit agencies such as New York City Transit, St. Louis Metro, and Long Beach Transit. Worldwide, ChargePilot® manages more than 1,700 charging depot sites.

About The Mobility House

The goal of The Mobility House is to shape an emission-free energy and mobility future. We integrate vehicle batteries into the power grid using intelligent charging and energy solutions. The technology company was founded in 2009 and operates globally from its sites in Munich, Zurich, Paris, Singapore and Belmont (CA). As a neutral supplier, we work together with charging equipment manufacturers, installation companies, back-end system operators, energy suppliers and automobile manufacturers. Our proprietary EV Aggregation Platform forms the technological foundation for our intelligent charging and energy management system, ChargePilot®, and the smart charging tariff, eyond, that makes charging affordable while also stabilizing the power grids and markets.