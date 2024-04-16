Iteris Chosen by Port of Long Beach to Complete a Multimodal Transportation Study

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced it has been awarded a $900,000 contract by the Port of Long Beach for an 18-month multimodal transportation study.

The project will identify how best to accommodate cargo movement within the Port to enhance safety and efficiency for various transportation modes, including trucks, rail, transit, bicyclists, and pedestrians. It will also coordinate future Port development and infrastructure improvements. Iteris is leading a team of partner firms, including HDR Inc., System Metrics Group, Raju Associates, and Valerie Martinez Associates Communications, Inc., to provide comprehensive services.

The multimodal transportation study, which aims to advance the goals identified in the Port’s strategic plan, will identify strategies and recommendations to optimize the operations of the Port’s transportation system for its users and Port stakeholders.

The Port of Long Beach is a primary Unites States gateway for trans-Pacific trade and a trailblazer in innovative goods movement, safety, environmental stewardship and sustainability. Voted “Best West Coast Seaport” by industry peers, the Port handles trade valued at $200 billion annually and supports 2.6 million jobs across the nation and more than 575,000 in Southern California alone.

Iteris has provided trusted consulting services to the Port of Long Beach for over 20 years in various capacities. Most recently in 2023 Iteris assisted in a successful grant application to the Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program, which awarded $52.6 million to modernize critical on-dock rail capabilities and improve several key roadways aimed at speeding the flow of cargo through the Port of Long Beach.

“We’re proud to be a part of this essential project for the Port of Long Beach,” said Steven Bradley, regional vice president, mobility professional services at Iteris. “Their mission to enhance productivity and efficiency in goods movement and improve the environment through sustainable practices aligns perfectly with Iteris’ goals. We’re excited to work on this study to increase efficiency and sustainability.”

