CPower and EnergyHub Partner on Residential Virtual Power Plant for Ameren Customers

BALTIMORE & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CPower Energy ("CPower"), the leading, national Distributed Energy Resource (DER) monetization and Virtual Power Plant (VPP) provider, and EnergyHub, a top grid-edge flexibility and VPP provider to utilities and markets, today launched a new residential VPP partnership available to 1.2 million Ameren Illinois customers in more than 1,200 communities across Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), the U.S. midwestern grid operator.

Ameren and other utilities in the Midwest are expanding VPP programs to help MISO cost-effectively manage increasing electricity demand by utilizing a growing base of distributed energy resources. The partnership combines CPower’s multi-year experience working with Ameren Illinois commercial and industrial customers with EnergyHub’s experience building some of North America’s largest residential VPPs for more than 60 utility clients. Together, they’re creating new opportunities for Ameren’s residential customers to earn rewards while helping keep the grid reliable and accelerating decarbonization.

Through the partnership, Ameren Illinois customers with in-home smart thermostats across central and southern Illinois can enroll in EnergyHub’s Bring Your Own Thermostat® program with CPower acting as the VPP’s market participant for MISO. The program provides participants with a $50 enrollment incentive via gift card and an additional $25 annually to customers who opt in to help ensure grid reliability during summer peaks.

“As adoption of smart devices like connected thermostats, electric vehicles, and batteries accelerates, consumers have an important role to play in the future of our energy system,” said Erika Diamond, Senior Vice President, Customer Solutions at EnergyHub. “Our partnership with CPower enables Ameren customers to contribute to a clean, distributed energy future and rewards them for their contributions to the grid.”

“We’re excited to partner with EnergyHub to expand our residential portfolio and further support grid reliability across North America,” said Glenn Bogarde, Senior Vice President of Sales at CPower. “Grid operators in the Midwest are increasingly recognizing the many ways in which VPPs help create a cleaner, more reliable grid and we’re proud that innovation at the residential level is playing a more vital role in VPP success.”

“Through the CPower and EnergyHub partnership, we are unlocking the value from Distributed Energy Resources, empowering our communities to become more active managers of their energy and building a more resilient and sustainable energy future,” said Kristol Simms, Vice President, Clean Energy Transition, Economic, Community & Business Development, Ameren Illinois.

About CPower Energy

CPower Energy is the leading, national Distributed Energy Resource (DER) monetization and Virtual Power Plant provider, creating the Customer-Powered Grid® that will enable a flexible, clean and dependable energy future. With 6.7 GW of capacity at more than 27,000 sites across the U.S., we unlock the full value of DERs to strengthen the grid when and where reliable, dispatchable resources are needed most. CPower is based in Baltimore, Maryland, and is owned by LS Power, a development, investment and operating company focused on the power and energy infrastructure sector. For more information, visit: www.cpowerenergy.com.

About EnergyHub

EnergyHub is the leading grid-edge DERMS provider. Utilities rely on EnergyHub's DERMS platform to manage all distributed energy resources to serve grid and market objectives. EnergyHub works with over 60 utilities in North America to manage more than 1.7 GW of flexible capacity. We empower utilities and their customers to create a clean, distributed energy future. For more information, visit www.energyhub.com.