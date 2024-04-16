Five Wishes® Partners with MyDirectives® to Enhance Digital Advance Care Planning Experience

DALLAS & TALLAHASSEE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MyDirectives®, the foremost provider of digital advance care planning solutions, and Five Wishes®, recognized as America’s premier advance care planning program, today announced a partnership that improves access and usability in creating advance care planning (ACP) documents. Effective April 11, Five Wishes Digital has transitioned to the MyDirectives platform, offering individuals and their loved ones an enhanced experience and improved access to their Five Wishes documents by loved ones and healthcare providers.

With over 40 million copies of its advance directive in circulation nationwide, Five Wishes has long been trusted by individuals and families to capture their end-of-life preferences. MyDirectives, leverages state-of-the-art technology to facilitate seamless, secure access to ACP documents and portable medical order forms like POLST for over 90 percent of healthcare clinicians across the country. By partnering with MyDirectives, Five Wishes will deliver seamless online access to ACP documents for Five Wishes Digital users, their family members and loved ones, and their healthcare providers, anywhere in the U.S.

The migration of Five Wishes Digital to the MyDirectives platform introduces several key advantages:

Effortless Signatures: Collect electronic and witness signatures remotely, meeting legal requirements in select states without the need for paper documentation.

Collect electronic and witness signatures remotely, meeting legal requirements in select states without the need for paper documentation. Organized Document Storage: Store vital documents such as the Five Wishes advance directive, Do Not Resuscitate orders, and POLST forms securely online for easy access.

Store vital documents such as the Five Wishes advance directive, Do Not Resuscitate orders, and POLST forms securely online for easy access. Simple Sharing: Share documents with designated individuals, including family, friends, doctors, and lawyers, ensuring accessibility from any location.

Share documents with designated individuals, including family, friends, doctors, and lawyers, ensuring accessibility from any location. Easy Updates: Modify the Five Wishes document as needed, empowering users to adjust preferences whenever necessary.

Modify the Five Wishes document as needed, empowering users to adjust preferences whenever necessary. Doctor-Friendly Summary: Provide healthcare providers with concise summaries of preferences, facilitating quick comprehension and informed decision-making.

Provide healthcare providers with concise summaries of preferences, facilitating quick comprehension and informed decision-making. Connected Care: Share documents with healthcare providers, ensuring continuity of care in emergencies across various healthcare settings.

“The collaboration between Five Wishes and MyDirectives marks a pivotal moment in advance care planning,” said Joanne Eason, president of Five Wishes. “By granting digital access to providers nationwide, we are providing individuals and their families with unparalleled peace of mind, knowing that their healthcare preferences can be easily located and honored.” Eason added, “It's fitting that this announcement coincides with National Healthcare Decisions Day, underscoring the importance of proactive healthcare planning and decision-making.”

"Five Wishes is the gold standard in advance care planning, and MyDirectives is proud to complement their efforts with our secure and accessible platform,” said Scott Brown, president and CEO of MyDirectives. “There is truly nothing out there that compares with what we’ve created. We’ve taken the nation’s only national advance care planning program and made it available on our secure, cloud-based platform that delivers access to the stakeholders who need it when it matters most. Together, we are empowering individuals, families, and healthcare providers to ensure that preferences are known and respected.”

Individuals can create their Five Wishes Digital advance care plan on the MyDirectives platform by visiting https://www.fivewishes.org/about-five-wishes.

About MyDirectives®

MyDirectives is the premier provider of digital advance care planning (ACP) tools and highly secure, cloud-based storage for anytime, anywhere access across the healthcare continuum. Our free online tool allows individuals to create ACPs in their own words or upload existing ACPs and portable medical order forms (POLST) in a secure, online repository. MyDirectives also offers solutions that enable care team members to lead guided ACP discussions with their patients. With MyDirectives, payers and providers can track business insights, quality measure achievement, and CMS regulatory compliance reporting integration, while hospital and healthcare systems can easily access a patient’s ACP documents or portable medical order forms through their EHR. To learn more, follow MyDirectives on LinkedIn and X, or visit www.mydirectives.com.

About Five Wishes®

Five Wishes is an advance care planning program that allows people to make healthcare decisions before they are seriously ill. It is comprised of customizable solutions for healthcare providers that include training, consulting, evaluation, and documentation based on the renowned Five Wishes advance directive, a 12-page legal document that goes beyond legal and medical decisions to address what matters most: comfort, care, personal relationships, and spirituality. Five Wishes is a program of the national nonprofit, Aging with Dignity, which has been leading the discussion on advance care planning for 25 years. To learn more, go to www.FiveWishes.org and follow Five Wishes on social media: LinkedIn and Facebook.