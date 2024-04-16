Dave & Buster’s International Cements Its Presence in the APAC Region

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., the ultimate destination for food, drink and entertainment is delighted to announce its latest franchise agreement furthering the brands development in APAC. Dave & Buster’s has finalized a deal to open five new stores in the Philippines, raising the international development store count to 38.

Antonio Bautista, Chief International Development Officer at Dave & Buster’s, stated " We are thrilled to announce our expansion into the Philippines, marking another significant milestone in our global growth strategy. Our partnership with The Bistro Group in the Philippines aligns with our mission to deliver exceptional 'Eat, Drink, Play, and Watch' experiences to a broader audience. The Bistro Group's reputation as a trendsetter in the F&B industry in Southeast Asia and beyond makes them an ideal partner for introducing our brand to the Filipino market."

Paul Manuud, President of The Bistro Group remarks, " We were impressed by Dave & Buster’s holistic offering in the hospitality industry where guests can eat, drink, play and watch sports shows all in one location. It is a very good concept that could pioneer well in the Philippines, being poised to be the first of its kind in the local F & B landscape,” expressing enthusiasm for the partnership, he continued, " Entering the 'eatertainment' sector with a renowned brand is an exciting development for us. This collaboration enhances our portfolio, enabling us to offer unparalleled dining and entertainment experiences in the Philippines."

Dave & Buster's has implemented several strategic initiatives to ensure a successful global expansion, including a customizable footprint tailored to meet specific market requirements and the localization of menu offerings with high regional resonance to cater to local preferences and tastes. They have also introduced a proprietary dynamic pricing model to offer flexible pricing options, launched global marketing programs that are demographically agnostic yet locally executable, and implemented a unique amusement strategy and packages to differentiate themselves in the market.

Dave & Buster's is also excited to offer localized entertainment and late-night programming for customers and introduce immersive experiences to enhance customer engagement in the competitive socializing space. With these initiatives, Dave & Buster's is confident they will provide an exceptional experience to their global customers.

About Dave & Buster’s

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 223 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster’s and Main Event. The Company has 164 Dave & Buster’s branded stores in 42 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play & Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 59 Main Event branded stores in 20 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information, visit daveandbusters.com.

About The Bistro Group:

Founded in 1994, The Bistro Group is one of the Philippines’ most progressive restaurant chains that popularized the casual dining concept with the entry of TGIFridays in the country almost 30 years ago. Its success led to the launch of other world-class brands such as Italianni’s, Denny’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Texas Roadhouse, Randy’s Donuts and Hard Rock Café among others as well as Asian concepts like Watami, Modern Shang, Bulgogi Brothers and Fish & Co. The company owns and operates Bistronomia, a collection of boutique Spanish/Mediterranean restaurants, Las Flores, Rambla, Tomatito, BCN by Las Flores and Rumba. Also part of its portfolio is TBG Elite by award-winning corporate executive chef, Josh Boutwood. Its premier restaurants, highlighted by quality ingredients, seasonality and unique cooking methods are Helm, The Test Kitchen, Savage and Ember. The Bistro Group is driven by a people-focused philosophy that is the backbone of its success. Passion and commitment propel its operations…in every restaurant, behind every dish and with every service rendered with generous hospitality.

For restaurant concepts and more information about The Bistro Group, visit https://www.bistro.com.ph/.