o9 Expands Its Collaboration With Microsoft to Advance Generative AI Capabilities in the o9 Digital Brain Planning Platform With Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that it is expanding its collaboration with Microsoft by integrating Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service applications with the o9 Digital Brain to improve the platform’s AI-powered planning capabilities.

Azure OpenAI Service provides REST API access to OpenAI's powerful large language models (LLM), including the GPT-4, GPT-3.5-Turbo, and Embeddings model series. These models can assist in content generation, summarization, image understanding, semantic search, and natural language-to-code translation.

o9’s Digital Brain is advanced in its ability to convert structured and unstructured data into knowledge using its proprietary Enterprise Knowledge Graph (EKG) technology. Now, with the addition of LLMs, o9’s Digital Brain can digitize and connect the “tribal knowledge” in organizations that exists today in Microsoft Outlook email, Word documents, PowerPoint slides, Teams chat systems and more into expert recipes that are accessible to every planner in the organization. o9’s AI service uses Azure OpenAI Service to securely translate users’ natural language queries into a proprietary integrated business planning language (IBPL) that leverages o9’s domain specific knowledge models. By utilizing Azure OpenAI Service’s embeddings, o9 enhances the ability to conduct semantic searches across its Enterprise Knowledge Graph that powers the o9 Digital Brain, ensuring more accurate and relevant results.

Additionally, the construction of digital assistant workflows is improving through an agent framework that employs Azure OpenAI Service’s chat-completion with function-calling and code-generation features, enabling more efficient and intelligent automation within enterprise planning operations. This added functionality allows supply chain planners to apply the o9 Digital Brain’s domain knowledge to answer queries that inform real time decision-making. For example, when a user enters a query, the system will determine whether it requires a knowledge-based response or data retrieval. The system uses a retrieval augmented generation (RAG) model to find information that fits within the query’s parameters, responds to the user, and, in certain contexts, can also prompt a user to determine what next steps should be taken. Over time, as the system gathers more domain knowledge and refines its query responses, it becomes capable of providing insights more efficiently, while also enabling hyper-automation based workflows.

“We are pleased to strengthen our long-standing collaboration with o9 to make generative AI capabilities accessible to more companies. By integrating Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service into the AI-powered o9 Digital Brain platform, we can help manufacturers turn their data into action, allowing for faster decision-making and optimized planning,” said Dominik Wee, Corporate Vice President of Manufacturing & Mobility at Microsoft.

