Precision BioSciences Announces Return of Programs and Conclusion of Collaboration with Prevail Therapeutics

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), an advanced gene editing company, today announced the anticipated return of three programs from Prevail Therapeutics Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Company. Precision exercised its option to regain rights for the programs following Prevail Therapeutics’ decision to conclude the collaboration. Precision uses its novel proprietary ARCUS® platform to develop in vivo gene editing therapies for sophisticated gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision. The collaboration began in January 2021 and was amended in June 2023 to transfer certain preclinical research, manufacturing, and investigational new drug (IND)-enabling activities from Precision BioSciences to Prevail Therapeutics.

“We enjoyed a productive gene editing collaboration with Prevail Therapeutics and appreciate their contributions to the success of these programs. Together, we advanced three programs from concept toward clinical candidates, and Precision completed its workplan for these programs to the next stage gate, taking us to an important development decision point,” said Michael Amoroso, President and Chief Executive Officer of Precision BioSciences. “Our decision to regain control of the programs brings exciting development opportunities to Precision’s pipeline with a focus on benefiting people born with incurable genetic diseases.”

“These in vivo gene editing programs are designed to take advantage of unique attributes of ARCUS, namely its cut, size, and simplicity. Our next steps will be to prepare for GLP toxicology studies followed by potential IND and clinical trial application (CTA) submissions,” said Jeff Smith, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Research Officer. “We are excited about the compelling in vivo proof-of-concept data generated for ARCUS gene excision of a “hot spot” region of the dystrophin gene in the DMD program. Additionally, in vivo data for the gene insertion program demonstrated up to 45% high efficiency gene insertion in non-dividing cells of non-human primates measured by total liver tissue. This is important and differentiating proof-of-concept data for ARCUS compared to CRISPR, base editors and prime editors, which have not demonstrated such high levels of gene insertion efficiency in dividing or non-dividing cells in vivo, potentially enabling broader therapeutic applicability for ARCUS.”

As a result of the strong proof of concept data generated to date, Precision is exploring opportunities to develop the returned programs independently or in partnership with others. Importantly, the return of these programs does not impact the Company’s near-term clinical priorities in ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency, HBV, and PMM or its expected cash runway to achieve these clinical data milestones.

“Turning to our fundamental story, Precision continues to make progress with our wholly owned programs for HBV and PMM as well as through partnerships with Novartis and iECURE. Most recently, iECURE has commenced regulatory and clinical activities in major markets around the world to use the ARCUS platform for gene insertion to address OTC deficiency using an ARCUS nuclease,” added Mr. Amoroso.

Precision BioSciences remains focused on its most important near-term priorities and clinical data milestones with several opportunities to validate ARCUS for both wholly owned and the lead partnered program in 2024 and 2025.

The OTC deficiency program partnered with iECURE is the most advanced ARCUS in vivo gene editing program with first-in-human clinical dosing expected to commence in 2024. IND and CTAs have been approved in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia for the Phase 1/2 OTC-HOPE study.

Following receipt of regulatory guidance in and outside of the United States, Precision's wholly owned PBGENE-HBV viral elimination program has commenced final IND and CTA enabling studies and is rapidly progressing toward the clinic with submissions planned in 2024.

The PBGENE-PMM mutant mitochondrial DNA elimination program is on track for IND and/or CTA submission in 2025.

The cash received from our recent public offering, upfront and potential near-term cash from cell therapy transactions, along with existing cash and cash equivalents, expected operational receipts, continued fiscal and operating discipline, availability of our at-the-market facility, and available credit, are expected to provide Precision with a cash runway into the second half of 2026. The completion of the collaboration does not impact Precision’s expected cash runway as no milestones from Prevail Therapeutics were assumed in our cash runway through 2026.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is an advanced gene editing company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform that differs from other technologies in the way it cuts, its smaller size, and its simpler structure. Key capabilities and differentiating characteristics may enable ARCUS nucleases to drive more intended, defined therapeutic outcomes. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline is comprised of in vivo gene editing candidates designed to deliver lasting cures for the broadest range of genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

The ARCUS® platform is being used to develop in vivo gene editing therapies for sophisticated gene edits, including gene insertion (inserting DNA into gene to cause expression/add function), elimination (removing a genome e.g. viral DNA or mutant mitochondrial DNA), and excision (removing a large portion of a defective gene by delivering two ARCUS nucleases in a single AAV).

