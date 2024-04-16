Sunstone Partners Announces Growth Investment in Accuhealth

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunstone Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on tech-enabled services and software companies, announced its investment in Accuhealth, a leading healthcare technology company offering comprehensive remote patient monitoring ("RPM”) and chronic care management (“CCM”) solutions encompassing hardware, proprietary software, and clinical monitoring to physician practices and health systems throughout the United States. Sunstone Partners' investment is intended to support Accuhealth’s rapid growth and empower the expansion of the company’s service offerings.

Accuhealth simplifies remote monitoring for healthcare providers and their patients, enhancing primary physician care both in clinical settings and at home. By providing real-time access to patient vitals, physicians can improve outcomes, enhance patient experience, and reduce overall healthcare costs.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sunstone Partners as a strategic partner in our journey to redefine healthcare through innovation,” said Stephen Samson, CEO and Co-Founder of Accuhealth. “This investment marks a pivotal moment for Accuhealth, enabling us to accelerate our growth trajectory and further enhance our RPM and CCM solutions. With Sunstone Partners’ support, we are poised to drive greater value for our clients, attract top talent, and ultimately improve patient outcomes. Together, we will continue to lead the way in revolutionizing the delivery of healthcare."

“We are excited to partner with Accuhealth. With their innovative and customer-centric solutions, Accuhealth is empowering physicians to deliver superior care and improve patient outcomes. We look forward to this next phase of growth with the Accuhealth team,” said Ankur Rathi, Partner at Sunstone Partners.

Chris Schmaltz will be joining as Executive Chairman. Chris brings a wealth of healthcare experience, including prior roles as the Chief Value-Based Care Officer at Panoramic Health, COO of Alignment Health, and COO of Coordinated Care, Centene Corporation’s Washington Managed Care Organization. Additionally, Jennifer (Jeni) Bahr, previously CFO of Sunstone Partners’ prior portfolio company NetSPI, will be joining Accuhealth as CFO.

“We are excited to partner with Stephen and the Accuhealth management team and to have Chris and Jeni join the leadership team,” said Arneek Multani, Managing Partner & Co-Founder of Sunstone. “While RPM and CCM are not new, we believe the adoption of these services is accelerating. We are looking forward to building an industry leader in this exciting market.”

Choate Hall & Stewart LLP and RSM US LLP acted as advisors to Sunstone Partners.

About Accuhealth

Accuhealth, a distinguished Healthcare Technology company is at the forefront of innovation in RPM and CCM. Pioneering the first Healthcare Operations Center for remote patient monitoring, Accuhealth’s solution revolutionizes primary physician care both within clinical settings and the comfort of patients' homes. With seamless access to real-time vital information, physicians can enhance patient outcomes, elevate satisfaction levels, and reduce overall healthcare costs.

The RPM system simplifies the healthcare process for providers and patients alike. By providing instant access to critical information, Accuhealth empowers healthcare professionals and patients to proactively manage health outcomes in real time, ensuring a higher standard of care and improved well-being. For more information, visit www.accuhealth.tech.

About Sunstone Partners

Sunstone Partners is a growth-oriented equity firm that makes majority and minority investments in technology-enabled services and software businesses. The firm seeks to partner with exceptional management teams, often as their first institutional capital partner, to help accelerate organic growth and fund acquisitions. Founded in 2015, the firm has $1.7 billion of committed capital to its three funds. Sunstone Partners has been recognized as one of Inc. magazine’s “Founder-Friendly Investors” list in 2020, 2021, and 2022. For more information, visit www.sunstonepartners.com.