Guardian Pharmacy Services Expands Western Footprint Across Seven States Through Heartland Pharmacy Partnership

Guardian Pharmacy Services, celebrating 20 years as one of the nation's largest and most innovative long-term care (LTC) pharmacy companies, today announced a major seven state expansion in the western U.S. through a partnership with Heartland Pharmacy, an LTC pharmacy based in Idaho Falls, Idaho. This strategic partnership marks a pivotal moment for Guardian, which will now serve assisted living, skilled nursing and behavioral health communities as well as individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout Idaho, Utah, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming and expand services in Colorado.

Founded in 2001, Heartland Pharmacy has four locations and more than 200 employees serving over 9,000 LTC residents. Heartland Pharmacy Co-Presidents Corey Smith and Reece Christensen will continue in their current roles leading the pharmacies. In addition, all staff members will remain with the company.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Guardian Pharmacy Services as they share our passion for high-touch, personal customer service,” said Heartland Pharmacy Co-President Reece Christensen. “At a time when scale is crucial, this relationship enables us to leverage Guardian’s national resources and expertise while maintaining our local presence and personal approach to serving our communities and residents. We will continue to be the pharmacy that is small enough to know you but large enough to serve you.”

As part of the Guardian Pharmacy Services family, Heartland Pharmacy benefits from the company’s local-autonomy business model. This industry-unique model ensures that the local pharmacy team can focus on customer service to meet the specialized needs of the communities and residents they serve, while Guardian’s Corporate Support Team assists with the many complex behind-the-scenes business functions, including data analytics, HR, IT, payor relations, national sales and more.

“After spending time with Corey, Reece, and their team, it was clear that their values and commitment to service excellence aligns perfectly with ours. When expanding our services to additional markets, we are always very selective – seeking a partnership with likeminded individuals whose number one focus is on successful resident outcomes. We are very excited to have Heartland as part of our team,” said Fred Burke, CEO, president and co-founder of Guardian Pharmacy Services.

Founded in 2004, Guardian Pharmacy Services now has 47 locations serving 35 states. For more information, visit www.guardianpharmacy.com.

