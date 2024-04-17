Hilton Grand Vacations and Great Wolf Lodge Partner to Offer New Travel Experiences for Families

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV), the premier vacation ownership and experiences company, announced a partnership with Great Wolf Lodge, the owner and operator of North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, to help expand family travel options for guests/members of both companies. The partnership will allow HGV members who are looking for a high-quality, quick drive-to, family getaway the ability to exchange club points for stays at 19 Great Wolf Lodge locations across the U.S., while also introducing interested guests of the indoor water park resort to the benefits of vacation ownership.

The partnership with Great Wolf Lodge builds on a critical component of HGV’s strategy to deepen its relationships with existing members and engage new customers. Through offerings like the one-of-a-kind family resort experience provided by Great Wolf Lodge, HGV is further strengthening its position as a leader in experiential travel and family-friendly vacations, particularly to families with young children.

With an anticipated summer 2024 start date, HGV members will be able to book vacations at Great Wolf Lodge resorts using their club points. In addition, Great Wolf Lodge guests will have the opportunity to receive curated offers to explore HGV’s network of properties.

“ At Hilton Grand Vacations, we’re more focused than ever on offering unparalleled experiential travel offerings for our members to create memories that last a lifetime,” said Mark Wang, CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. “ We're thrilled to partner with Great Wolf Lodge and to work together to bring new benefits, adventures and reasons to love travel to our members. We’re looking forward to working alongside a company with such an exciting development trajectory and complementary offerings for our members.”

“ Our focus is on bringing joy to families, and we’re extremely excited to introduce Hilton Grand Vacations members to the beloved family experience offered at Great Wolf Lodge,” shared John Murphy, CEO of Great Wolf Resorts. “ With 19 resorts stretching from Southern California to New England, and three more opening within the next 14 months, we look to further enhance the travel options available to Hilton Grand Vacations members by providing a close, convenient and carefree resort experience, ideal for a fun-filled family getaway.”

Great Wolf Lodge is a destination resort featuring an expansive indoor water park with slides, pools and water features that families can enjoy together. Along with the water park, guests can enjoy a variety of family-friendly attractions such as a ropes course, mini-golf, family bowling, an arcade and more. Great Wolf Lodge locations also provide complimentary entertainment offerings, delectable dining and engaging retail experiences, all conveniently located under one roof.

HGV is a leader in experiential travel through its flagship events program, HGV Ultimate Access, which provides members exclusive access to once-in-a-lifetime concerts, celebrity meet-and-greets and more. This includes the HGV Tournament of Champions, which brings together entertainment, music and sports celebrities to compete alongside LPGA Tour winners from the previous two seasons in one of golf’s most unique events. The company has also partnered with the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX to offer fans a front-row seat to the race from a luxurious hospitality suite.

This partnership follows HGV’s recent $1.5 billion acquisition of Bluegreen Vacations, which closed in January. The acquisition expands HGV’s resort portfolio to nearly 200 properties, including in 14 new geographical markets and eight new states.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company and is the exclusive vacation ownership partner of Hilton. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets, and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and approximately 700,000 Club Members. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world.

For more information, visit corporate.hgv.com.

About Great Wolf Resorts, Inc.

Great Wolf Resorts, Inc. owns and operates North America’s largest family of indoor waterpark resorts. Great Wolf Lodge is the perfect, carefree getaway for families looking to strengthen their pack, with an expansive indoor water park, fun-filled attractions and family-friendly entertainment all under one roof. Great Wolf Resorts is a fully integrated resort company with locations in: Wisconsin Dells, Wis.; Sandusky, Ohio; Traverse City, Mich.; Kansas City, Kan.; Williamsburg, Va.; Pocono Mountains, Pa.; Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada; Mason, Ohio; Grapevine, Texas; Grand Mound, Wash., Fitchburg, Mass., Concord, N.C.; Garden Grove, Calif., Manteca, Calif., Colorado Springs, Colo., Bloomington, Minn., LaGrange, Ga., Gurnee, Ill.; Scottsdale, Ariz.; and Perryville, Maryland. The company has three resorts currently under construction including Great Wolf Lodge South Florida in Naples (late summer 2024), Great Wolf Lodge Gulf Coast Texas in Webster (late summer/early fall 2024), and a resort in Mashantucket, Conn. set to open mid-2025. Additional information may be found on the company’s online media center.