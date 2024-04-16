Monroe Capital Supports Leeds Equity Partners’ TouchMath

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) announced it acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent on the funding of a senior credit facility to support the acquisition of TouchMath by Leeds Equity Partners.

Founded in 1975 and based in Colorado Springs, CO, TouchMath is a leading provider of multisensory math curriculum designed to help students with learning disabilities and those struggling with math concepts understand and master mathematics. TouchMath provides high-quality, research-based math instructional materials primarily for pre-kindergarten through 8th grade students, promoting concept mastery, fluency, and confidence through a multisensory curriculum. The company's offerings include best-in-class instructional materials, digital programs, professional development services, and a comprehensive dyscalculia screener.

