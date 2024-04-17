Sayari Closes $235 Million Strategic Investment from TPG, Inclusive of Additional Capital for Organic Growth and M&A

SAN FRANCISCO & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sayari, the leading counterparty and supply chain risk intelligence platform trusted by government agencies, multinational corporations, and financial institutions, and TPG (NASDAQ: TPG), a global alternative asset management firm, today announced that TPG Growth, the firm’s middle market and growth equity platform, has closed a $235 million strategic majority investment in Sayari. The upsized investment includes additional capital to support continued organic growth initiatives and M&A opportunities. Sayari’s founders, employees, and existing investors retain a significant stake in the company.

Sayari Graph, Sayari's flagship product that integrates publicly available global corporate and supply chain data, provides risk insights for investigative purposes, analytics, and supply chain risk management. Today, Sayari Graph is utilized by a broad range of users, including U.S. and European regulators, law enforcement, national security agencies, as well as over 100 of the world's largest public and private companies. The close of this investment marks a period of considerable growth for Sayari, which has earned consecutive accolades from Deloitte and Inc. Magazine as one of North America's fastest-growing technology companies.

The collaboration with TPG aims to boost Sayari's global expansion efforts in 2024 and beyond, accelerating the introduction of Sayari Map, a recently launched supply chain risk mapping and risk identification solution. Amid the constantly evolving landscapes of government and enterprise sectors, TPG and Sayari are committed to pioneering technology solutions that address some of the world's most critical challenges.

About Sayari

Sayari is the counterparty and supply chain risk intelligence provider trusted by government agencies, multinational corporations, and financial institutions. Its intuitive network analysis platform surfaces hidden risk through integrated corporate ownership, supply chain, trade transaction and risk intelligence data from over 250 jurisdictions. Sayari is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and its solutions are used by thousands of frontline analysts in over 35 countries. To learn how Sayari powers safer global commerce, please visit sayari.com.

About TPG

TPG is a leading global alternative asset management firm, founded in San Francisco in 1992, with $222 billion of assets under management and investment and operational teams around the world. TPG invests across a broadly diversified set of strategies, including private equity, impact, credit, real estate, and market solutions, and our unique strategy is driven by collaboration, innovation and inclusion. Our teams combine deep product and sector experience with broad capabilities and expertise to develop differentiated insights and add value for our fund investors, portfolio companies, management teams, and communities.