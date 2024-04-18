MathCo Named Microsoft Solutions Partner for Data and AI

CHICAGO & BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MathCo®, a global leader in Enterprise AI and analytics, proudly announces its designation as a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Data and AI. This recognition underscores MathCo’s capability to help its clients manage their data across multiple systems, build powerful analytics and AI solutions, and deliver impactful outcomes for its clientele, leveraging Microsoft technologies.

The Microsoft Solutions Partner designation is awarded following a comprehensive evaluation process across three critical categories: performance, measured by the acquisition of net new customers, commitment to skilling and certifications on Microsoft Cloud and AI, and customer success. Becoming a Solutions Partner for Data & AI (Azure) gives customers a way to identify a partner who has the commitment to training and accreditation and has delivered solutions that lead to customer success.

Aditya Kumbakonam, Cofounder and COO at MathCo, said, “As our customers' needs evolve at a rapid pace, we, as their trusted Enterprise AI partners, must stay ahead of the curve by continuously upskilling ourselves and delivering the highest caliber of solutions. As a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Data and AI, we not only expand our potential to deliver exceptional AI solutions to our clients but also provide an opportunity for our talented team to enhance their skills through certifications in various domains.”

Anuj Krishna, Cofounder and President – Technology and Growth at MathCo, said, “MathCo is committed to expanding its diverse capabilities on Azure to meet the ever-growing demand for cloud solutions. We are excited to continue our journey of innovation on Microsoft AI Cloud, with our strategic roadmap encompassing a holistic approach to solutions. This includes migration, modernization, pipeline construction, and optimizing data consumption, using the capabilities of advanced Microsoft tools and platforms.”

With a longstanding partnership with Microsoft spanning over three years, MathCo has consistently showcased its expertise and innovative capabilities. Utilizing the Azure cloud platform for efficient deployment and management, the company introduced its cutting-edge CPG Marketing Mix Planner and a self-serve tool for demand forecasting on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Building on this, MathCo is gearing up to unveil more applications on this platform in the near future.

Founded in 2016, MathCo builds custom AI and Advanced Analytics solutions focused on enterprise problem solving through its innovative hybrid model. For further information about MathCo, visit www.mathco.com.