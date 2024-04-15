H2O Innovation Gains Exclusive Distribution Rights for Advanced ROTEC Desalination Technology

QUEBEC CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is proud to announce the conclusion of a cooperation framework agreement granting the Corporation the exclusive right to sell ROTEC (“ROTEC”) proprietary desalination Flow Reversal (FR) technology in the North American biofuels market.

ROTEC is a business unit of the WFI Group, which was founded in 2009. Their FR technology is distinguished not only by its cost effectiveness but also by the various key advantages it provides. The FR technology, which can be implemented in new and existing reverse osmosis (RO) plants, allows the flow direction in RO pressure vessel arrays to be periodically switched, increasing product water capacity while maintaining the same amount of feed water that can also be reduced. Most importantly, ROTEC's patented approach reduces membrane fouling and scaling issues allowing the reduction of the frequency of required cleaning-in-place procedures, which is an amazing step toward time efficiency, environmental effectiveness, and sustainability.

“This is an amazing opportunity for us to provide this technology to North America and to add it to our innovation portfolio. As the Flow Reversal provides enhanced efficiency and performance for a wide range of water treatment applications, it will be a game changer for one of the core markets, the biofuels industry,” stated Frédéric Dugré, President, Chief Executive Officer and co-Founder of H 2 O Innovation.

“Each market has its own set of challenges and specifications. H 2 O Innovation has a great deal of experience in many different markets including a particularly strong reputation for quality solutions in the biofuels space. We are happy to be able to work with them to bring additional water resiliency and efficiency options to that space and beyond,” stated Bruce Alderman, Chief Executive Officer of ROTEC USA.

About H 2 O Innovation

Innovation is in our name, and it is what drives the organization. H 2 O Innovation is a complete water solutions company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services to its customers. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars: (i) Water Technologies & Services (WTS) applies membrane technologies and engineering expertise to deliver equipment and services to municipal and industrial water, wastewater, and water reuse customers, (ii) Specialty Products (SP) is a set of businesses that manufacture and supply a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and engineered products for the global water treatment industry, and (iii) Operation & Maintenance (O&M) provides contract operations and associated services for water and wastewater treatment systems. Through innovation, we strive to simplify water. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.