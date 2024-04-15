Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union Selects Q2 to Improve the Digital Banking Experience for Law Enforcement Members

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, today announced its partnership with the Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union (LAPFCU) to modernize and increase digital accessibility for law enforcement members.

Founded in 1936, $1.4 billion LAPFCU is a Trade Industry or Profession (TIP) credit union based in Van Nuys, California, and serves more than 45,000 law enforcement personnel and their families.

LAPFCU will convert its digital banking system to Q2’s industry-leading platform and leverage the Q2 Innovation Studio and Q2 Marketplace™, enabling the credit union to integrate third-party fintech solutions seamlessly into its digital banking experience and offer innovative services directly to its members. The move will empower LAPFCU members to effortlessly access a wide range of digital financial services, mirroring in-branch and call center capabilities.

“Our law enforcement members don’t work a typical 9-to-5 schedule. They need our digital channel to be as individualized and functionally robust as our branches and call center. While we evaluated several leading digital channel providers, Q2 excelled in meeting our stringent requirements and specifications,” said David Hanighen, chief information officer, LAPFCU. “We expect that our new partnership with Q2 will help us attract new members and strengthen existing member relationships by providing innovative and unparalleled digital banking services.”

“Today’s announcement illustrates the necessity of comprehensive digital banking solutions that offer convenience and accessibility around the clock,” said Dallas Wells, senior vice president of Product Management, Q2. “Q2 is proud to put the latest innovation at the fingertips of the Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union members, ensuring they can manage their finances quickly and effortlessly through our digital channels."

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, serving banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institutions and fintech companies to provide comprehensive, data-driven digital engagement solutions for consumers, small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.

About Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union (LAPFCU)

Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union was founded in 1936 and is based in Van Nuys, California. The Credit Union, with assets of $1.4 billion, currently serves more than 45,000 members comprised of law enforcement personnel and their families. LAPFCU provides an expansive roster of financial products and services. For more information, visit lapfcu.org.