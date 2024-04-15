Leading Unilever Food Brand Natura's® Joins Forces With The Global FoodBanking Network to Combat Food Insecurity

Unilever International’s financial support will help GFN members in Central America deliver essential food and resources to those who need it most. (Photo: Business Wire)

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Natura's®, the popular Central American tomato sauce & refried beans brand, is proud to announce a partnership with The Global FoodBanking Network (GFN) to help build food security in Central America. This collaborative initiative reaffirms Natura's® unwavering commitment to positively impacting communities in Central America – where the brand was born more than 50 years ago.

Natura's® has donated $100,000 to GFN, the international non-profit organization powering community-led food banks to alleviate global hunger – across six continents in more than 50 countries, helping them to expand their mission of fighting food insecurity in Guatemala, Honduras, and Costa Rica. This financial support will help GFN members in Central America provide essential food and resources to those who need it most, making significant strides in improving the lives of countless individuals and communities.

The partnership is forged by Unilever International, Unilever’s global business unit and white space partner. Nabomita Bagchi, Head of Global Nutrition Business Group Unilever International, says: "Our partnership with The Global FoodBanking Network represents a pivotal step forward in our journey to extend our impact to people in markets, who need it the most. This partnership reflects our dedication to the fight against food insecurity."

"We invite our consumers to stand with us in this endeavor," Bagchi adds. "With each Natura's® purchase, they are not just buying a product; they are becoming part of our mission to alleviate hunger and improve lives. Together, we can make a meaningful difference."

Natura's® and GFN are determined to work together to create a brighter future for those facing food insecurity in Guatemala, Honduras, and Costa Rica.

Lisa Moon, President and CEO of The Global FoodBanking Network, says: "Increasing food access helps people thrive, creating healthy and resilient communities. Unilever International is making it possible for our network of food banks to impact the lives of millions of people facing food insecurity in more than 50 countries, including Honduras, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. Thoughtful partners like Unilever International remain vital to ensuring that together we are building sustainable local organizations and improving the resilience of the food banks that are providing critical services to millions of people."

To learn more about the Natura’s® and The Global FoodBanking Network's fight against food insecurity, visit Natura’s and GFN.

About Natura’s®

Natura's® authentic flavors stemmed from its Central American roots more than 50 years ago with the goal of bringing fresh, high-quality ingredients to every home. Through the years, Natura’s® evolved to better fit the needs of new generations of consumers while always remaining true to its purpose. In 2021, Natura’s® was launched in the US market to continue serving the Central American diaspora in the US as well as global flavor enthusiasts. Today, Natura’s® is a kitchen staple in millions of homes, where its tomato sauces and refried beans are considered a base ingredient for a wide range of dishes. Natura’s® will be working with some of the industry’s most recognizable cooking influencers, offering new and exciting ways to use the brand’s many products to create delicious meals. For more information, visit www.naturasusa.com.

About Unilever

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. Worldwide, we have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €60.1 billion in 2022. Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business. The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

improving the health of the planet.

improving people's health, confidence, and wellbeing.

and contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com.

About The Global FoodBanking Network

The Global FoodBanking Network works with partners in over 50 countries to alleviate hunger and tackle climate change at the same time. Our partner food banks work with 50,000 local agencies and are supported by over 400,000 volunteers. Last year, we provided food to more than 32 million people. We are fixing the global food system so it functions as it should: nourishing people and the planet together. More: www.foodbanking.org.