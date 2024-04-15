Michael Hill announces Miranda Kerr as brand ambassador in extraordinary brand transformation

VANCOUVER, Canada--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, one of Canada’s leading fine jewellery brands, Michael Hill, has announced international model and entrepreneur, Miranda Kerr, as its brand ambassador. The partnership marks a new era for the brand globally and arguably one of the biggest brand overhauls.

The brand refresh encapsulates every element of the brand – from new logo to new website, social media, design assets through to a new global flagship store. Additionally, a new colour palette and packaging has been introduced that embraces simplicity, inspired by the beautiful green New Zealand landscapes from which Sir Michael Hill began the story of the brand nearly 45 years ago.

“ Our new branding aims to continue telling the story of our proud heritage and bring to life the vision we’ve been working towards for the past two years of building a premium, aspirational brand that moves with the times and shifts perceptions,” said Jo Feeney, Michael Hill Chief Marketing Officer. “Each element of our rebrand has been carefully considered to align with our history and DNA as a brand, and to allow us to continue evolving. Our commitment to quality, craft and creativity is just as strong today as it was when we first began in 1979.”

Kerr’s 18-month ambassadorship with Michael Hill spearheads the unveiling of the new brand identity that is set to rival other premium jewellery brands, with Kerr sharing that she was honoured to join the Michael Hill family at such a pivotal time in its brand transformation.

“ I am thrilled to be the Michael Hill ambassador; this partnership is so special to me because one of my first photoshoots in my career was with Michael Hill over 20 years ago,” Kerr said. “This next chapter in the brand is super exciting as they continue to create beautiful, sentimental jewellery that captures the meaningful moments. I love the campaign and the brand's new elevated direction. I’m proud to support Michael Hill in the next chapter of its journey, just like they supported me all those years ago.”

Michael Hill’s Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Bracken, said Kerr’s appointment was a critical element of its long-term brand strategy.

“ We are so proud to have Miranda partner with Michael Hill as our brand ambassador and help us celebrate this momentous moment for our brand,” he said. “ Michael Hill has the ambition to be one of the most sustainable jewellery brands in the world, and this aligns perfectly with the sustainable business practices that Miranda follows.”

As part of the agreement, Kerr will be featured in Michael Hill’s new advertising campaign, ongoing promotional activities, social media campaigns, and more.

About Michael Hill

Since 1979, Michael Hill has been dedicated to creating beautiful jewellery to mark each special moment in your story. And it all began with a true love story of its own: Michael Hill, the company, is the result of a labour of love and lifetime partnership between Sir Michael and Lady Christine Hill. Since its beginnings in a small town in New Zealand, to an international brand with stores throughout Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, Michael Hill remains committed to offering fine jewellery with a focus on quality, craftsmanship, and responsibility.