Babcock & Wilcox Awarded Contract to Upgrade Renewable Energy Boilers in Southeast Asia

AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its Babcock & Wilcox Renewable Service A/S (B&W Renewable Service) subsidiary has been awarded a contract valued at more than $7 million to upgrade three municipal and commercial waste-fueled boilers and combustion equipment at a waste-to-energy power plant in Southeast Asia.

The contract was awarded based on the results of B&W Renewable Service’s Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) study in 2023.

B&W Renewable Service will supply new pressure parts, water-cooled wear zones, water soot cleaning equipment, a secondary air system and related equipment to increase the plant’s steam production capacity and efficiency, while also reducing emissions. B&W Renewable Service also will advise the customer during the construction and commissioning processes.

“We’re pleased B&W Renewable Service has been selected for this critical infrastructure upgrade project,” said B&W Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Morgan. “There is a robust market for waste-to-energy and biomass maintenance and upgrade services in Southeast Asia as customers look to keep plants running longer while also operating more efficiently. Our experienced team has the depth of knowledge and expertise to help customers change and update their facilities as technologies and their needs change.”

B&W Renewable Service provides a broad range of world-class upgrade, maintenance, start-up and commissioning, environmental compliance and other services for biomass and waste-to-energy power and industrial plants, as well as replacement parts for these facilities.

About Babcock & Wilcox

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for power and industrial markets worldwide. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at babcock.com.

