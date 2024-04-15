The Knot Partners With Shondaland and Netflix’s Bridgerton to Launch an Exclusive Collection of Modern Regency Wedding Stationery

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Whether envisioning a large affair for the ton or an elegant and intimate gathering, The Knot, a digital wedding planning authority and the largest wedding Vendor Marketplace in the US, today announces the launch of the Bridgerton x The Knot wedding stationery collection. Debuting prior to the third season premiere of the Shondaland hit Netflix series — which will be split into two 4-episode parts, with Part 1 premiering on May 16, 2024, followed by Part 2 on June 13, 2024 — the exclusive wedding stationery collection features five coordinating wedding invitation and paper suites. They include vintage, floral and classic aesthetics inspired by the show’s Regency era time period. The Knot is also launching free wedding website templates that match the designs of the suite, so couples can create a cohesive look across their print and digital guest communications. Couples can now shop the exclusive collection, available only on The Knot.

Recent data from The Knot 2023 Real Weddings Study reveals that 25% of couples are inspired by specific cultural moments or popular trends for their wedding day. The Bridgerton x The Knot wedding stationery collection offers couples the opportunity to embrace a Bridgerton-inspired wedding of regal elegance with a modern flair—from romantic wedding website themes and classic invitations to day-of stationery and thank-you cards with elegant script. The Bridgerton x The Knot collection includes:

Five suites, including two with foil printing: Formal Wisteria Garden, Glamorous Regency Garden, Elegant Antique Toile Frame, Glamorous Crown Monogram Crest and Rose Garden Crest.

Coordinating save-the-dates, wedding invitations, RSVP cards, programs, menus, place cards, thank-you cards and more, all available in multiple colorways.

Flat flap envelopes with matching envelope liners, complete with easy guest addressing that prints all of your guests’ details on your envelopes to save you time.

Free wedding website designs that match each suite.

“Bridgerton and The Knot are a perfect match when it comes to two brands modernizing tradition to reflect present-day cultural trends and diverse love stories. We developed a wedding stationery collection inspired by this cultural phenomenon to provide our couples with an exciting way to share their relationship and wedding celebration details through the timeless allure and sophistication that Bridgerton evokes,” said Jeremy Liebowitz, Executive Vice President of eCommerce at The Knot. “Romantic, elegant and classic styles rank among our most popular stationery choices. This collection, where regal elegance meets modern romance, allows us to broaden our offerings and further our mission of being the go-to authority on wedding planning for all couples and any type of celebration. Through various suites and colorway options, couples can weave their personality into every aspect of their guest communication.”

The Knot Invitations offers couples a one-stop shop featuring hundreds of customizable, affordable invitations and stationery designs to fit every unique wedding style. From save-the-dates and invitations to ceremony programs and menu cards, The Knot Invitations provides quality stationery to match your relationship, wedding aesthetic and budget. Couples can request free samples of any design to see and feel the invitations in person before making a final selection. For more information about the Bridgerton x The Knot collection, please visit The Knot Invitations.

