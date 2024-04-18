Kinsted Wealth Selects Objectway for Enhanced and Fully Integrated Client and Investment Management Platform to Drive Growth

TORONTO & MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Objectway, global Top 100 FinTech provider of as-a-service software and services to banks, wealth and asset managers, has partnered with Kinsted Wealth, a Calgary (CAN) based independent wealth manager serving private individuals and institutional investors. Objectway will help Kinsted Wealth manage their business in a fully integrated and centralised manner, ultimately accelerating the growth of its discretionary business and external advisor network.

This new client partnership follows the recent addition of leading digital wealth solutions provider Nest Wealth to Objectway, building on the momentum of the Group’s active expansion and operational capability in Canada.

Objectway's digital front-end will deliver improved client experience for Kinsted Wealth by providing investors with omnichannel interaction, client engagement and front-office productivity, supported by an online portal and mobile apps for investors.

This solution will enable Kinsted Wealth to improve client experience with a 360° client view and a platform that automates information delivery and provides actionable insights.

By relying on Objectway's investment management solutions, Kinsted Wealth will be able to centrally manage client portfolios and their internal pool funds for their discretionary business.

Objectway's discretionary portfolio management will enable straight-through processing for real-time order execution, continuous and automated monitoring of portfolio compliance at all levels, and mass rebalancing of funds and client accounts for Kinsted’s more than $1 billion in assets under management.

Objectway's solutions will also provide unified and centralised data management and storage, including the migration of historical performance trends. The entire platform will be hosted on Objectway's Canadian private cloud data center.

“In order to deliver bespoke wealth management through our transparent and highly personalized discretionary wealth management services, we needed to focus on our core business, whilst relying on a fully integrated client and investment management solution from a trusted partner. Objectway demonstrated they had the right capabilities, data security, market knowledge and experience to support our business growth.” said Adam Payne, President & CCO at Kinsted Wealth.

“We are delighted to have been selected by Kinsted Wealth to enable them to scale their business while optimizing and streamlining their operational model through integrated client and investment management solutions that can be easily integrated with their existing business ecosystem, including clients, external advisors and custodians,” commented Kurt Vanhee, Managing Director Continental Europe and North America at Objectway.