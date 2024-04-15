Xplore Selects CommScope to Deploy High-Speed Fiber Broadband in Rural Ontario

CLAREMONT, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity, announced today a collaboration with Xplore Inc. to bring new rural broadband services to Ontario, Canada. Xplore, the largest rural-focused broadband service provider in Canada, will connect more than 35,000 homes and businesses to fiber internet as part of the Government of Ontario’s Accelerated High-Speed Internet Program (AHSIP).

CommScope® Professional Services will be providing both design and permitting services for the new network, in addition to working closely with Xplore to source networking solutions.

“We’re dedicated to driving technological innovation and bringing the next generation of connectivity to rural areas across Canada,” stated Hilbert Chan, Chief Technology Officer, Xplore Inc. “This project with CommScope enables us to build an incredible and essential network for rural Ontario. Through collaboration with businesses and workers, we are laying the groundwork for local customers to access and enjoy a dependable and high-speed broadband experience.”

“We’re thrilled to be part of Canada’s connected future, and to be working with Xplore to bring the transformative power of fiber broadband to more rural areas,” stated Rich Soucie, VP, Professional Services, CommScope. “This project is proof of our global charter to bring broadband to new communities, as we support our local distributors and local economies in the places where we do business. Together, we’re bringing the future of broadband to more people in more places.”

With Xplore fiber internet, residents and businesses in rural communities across eastern, central, and southwestern Ontario will be able to enjoy gigabit-speed streaming and downloads, enhanced video calls and online experiences, and improved access to telemedicine services.

For more information on this project and to check service availability, please visit: xplore.ca. And to find out more about CommScope’s rural broadband services and solutions, please, visit CommScope.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

About Xplore

Xplore Inc. is Canada’s fibre, 5G and satellite broadband company for rural living. Xplore is committed to the relentless pursuit of an improved broadband experience for all Canadians. Xplore is building world-class fibre optic and 5G wireless networks to enable innovative broadband services for better every day rural living, for today and future generations.

