Perficient’s AI Bootcamp Partnership with Mark Cuban Foundation Wins Innovation in Philanthropy Award

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced that it has received a 2024 Innovation in Philanthropy Award from the St. Louis Business Journal for hosting Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bootcamps for high school students. The award recognizes Perficient’s partnership with the Mark Cuban Foundation, a personal foundation empowering companies and non-profit organizations, for advancing STEM education in its communities.

The award follows the recent extension of Perficient’s partnership with the Mark Cuban Foundation to host AI Bootcamps in seven markets, including Dallas, Houston, Detroit, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Atlanta, and Fargo, North Dakota. Since 2019, the Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp program has hosted no-cost camps for students in more than 30 cities. Taking place this fall, the Perficient-sponsored AI Bootcamps will teach area high school students about AI fundamentals through educational presentations, interactive lessons, and lab exercises.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for our collaboration with the Mark Cuban Foundation, and we’re excited to introduce even more high school students to AI by hosting additional AI Bootcamps later this year,” said Bill Davis, senior vice president, Perficient. “With the proliferation of AI, it’s more important than ever to increase AI education – especially among today’s youth. We’re proud to partner with the Mark Cuban Foundation to educate the next generation of technology leaders, mentor students in AI, and ensure the future of STEM.”

The free AI Bootcamps are introductory and accessible to students in grades 9-12 with an interest in technology. Students do not need any familiarity with computer science or programming to attend. Over the course of three half-days, students will learn what AI is and isn’t, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, how to maximize their use of platforms like ChatGPT, and more.

“We’re thrilled to bring our AI Bootcamps to more cities across the country and partner with Perficient to offer cohorts in seven regions,” said Lauren Ronse, director of partnerships, Mark Cuban Foundation. “Students will benefit from the mentorship of Perficient volunteers, who will help teach our curriculum and inspire students to pursue education and careers in technology. The impact of each program is monumental, and through the knowledge shared, we’re setting each student up for success.”

Parents and students interested in attending a Perficient-hosted AI Bootcamp can learn more about the program and find applications on the Mark Cuban Foundation website. For more information about Perficient’s commitment to driving STEM education opportunities and enabling innovation through our AI capabilities, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Perficient

Perficient is the leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers’ expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2024. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and other securities filings.