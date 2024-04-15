Curacao’s Grand Opening Extravaganza in Chula Vista Promises Unmatched Deals, Live Entertainment, and a Festival of Family Fun

Unprecedented Savings: Better-Than-Black Friday Offers, Deals, Promotions, and Giveaways Exclusively Available During Curacao’s Chula Vista Grand Opening Celebration on April 20, 2024 starting at 10:00 AM.

Unprecedented Savings: Better-Than-Black Friday Offers, Deals, Promotions, and Giveaways Exclusively Available During Curacao’s Chula Vista Grand Opening Celebration on April 20, 2024 starting at 10:00 AM.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Step into a world where retail magic meets community spirit! On April 20, 2024, the heart of Chula Vista will pulsate with the excitement of Curacao's grandest store opening yet. As the largest Hispanic-serving retailer on the West Coast, Curacao will be rolling out the red carpet at the Chula Vista Center with jaw-dropping doorbuster deals, an entertainment extravaganza, and a showcase of their proud partnerships and strong community ties.

Event Highlights Include:

Grand Opening Day Deals: Spectacular savings surpassing Black Friday’s best, available exclusively at the Chula Vista location. Early attendees will enjoy a range of promotions including high-value items at highly discounted prices.

Spectacular savings surpassing Black Friday’s best, available exclusively at the Chula Vista location. Early attendees will enjoy a range of promotions including high-value items at highly discounted prices. Entertainment Extravaganza: A full day of joyous activities awaits the entire family, featuring live entertainment, fashion shows, and free concerts by renowned artists Banda Los Sebastianes , Luis Coronel , Mariah Angeliq , and Conexión Divina . Special appearances include Emmy® Award-winning host and Chula Vista native Mario Lopez .

A full day of joyous activities awaits the entire family, featuring live entertainment, fashion shows, and free concerts by renowned artists , , , and . Special appearances include Emmy® Award-winning host and Chula Vista native . Community Integration: Aligning with Curacao’s core mission of community support, the event will highlight local nonprofits and feature community tents. Curacao’s partnership with the Chula Vista Chamber of Commerce underscores the retailer’s dedication to economic development and local collaboration.

The grand opening celebration, starting at 10:00 AM PT, is set to redefine retail excitement with an array of activities and offers. Shoppers can expect once-in-a-lifetime savings on products like the latest smartphones, TVs, appliances, and much more, alongside exclusive benefits for Curacao credit card applicants. There will be activities for the whole family, including face painting, an inflatable bounce house, balloon artists, unique photo opportunities, and a booth showcasing local nonprofits and brand partners, providing a full day of fun for the entire community.

James Lubary, Executive Vice President of Retail at Curacao, emphasized the retailer’s role beyond commerce. “Our Chula Vista store opening is not just about offering great deals; it’s a celebration of our integration into and support for the community. We’re here to build long-lasting relationships and contribute to the area’s prosperity.”

The event concludes with an epic grand finale featuring the giveaway of a new car, making the day an unforgettable experience for attendees.

As Curacao continues to grow, it remains focused on providing customers with quality products and services while fostering community development through its recent membership in the Chula Vista Chamber of Commerce.

Join Curacao at its new store in Chula Vista, located at 555 Broadway, on April 20th from 10:00 AM - 8:30 PM PT for an unforgettable day where community and joy intertwine. Stay tuned for a detailed schedule of events and more surprises by following us on social media.

About Curacao and The Curacao Foundation

Since its founding in 1978, Curacao has been guided by its mission to improve customers’ lives by extending credit options to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals needing high-quality home and tech products, travel, export, and money transfer services at low monthly payments. At Curacao, customers can buy price-protected top brands and services on interest-protected credit while supporting the community. In addition, Curacao allocates a percentage of every purchase to support the advancement of its local communities through the Curacao Foundation. Curacao is an omnichannel retailer and lender serving customers online, over the phone, and in person in English and Spanish in Arizona, California and Nevada.

For more information, visit icuracao.com.

Established in 2002, The Curacao Foundation is a private foundation dedicated to building a future in which communities are financially strong, socially empowered, respected and included. The Curacao Foundation has worked with over 100 charities, organizations and institutions focusing on financial literacy, health, well-being, education and immigration all within a 10-mile radius of a Curacao retail location. In addition, the foundation supports community partner organizations through general operation and program grants.

For more information, visit icuracao.com and foundation.icuracao.com.