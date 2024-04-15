Fisker Signs New Dealer Partner in Miami and Adds New Dealer Partners in Europe

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fisker Inc. (“Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, today announced that the company has signed Fisker Miami as a dealer partner, the company’s second in Florida after Fisker Jacksonville joined the Dealer Partnership program earlier this year.

Quote from Fisker spokesperson: “Florida is an important EV market for Fisker, so we are excited that we can welcome Fisker Miami to our growing group of dealer partners.”

Fisker now has six dealer partner locations in the US. The company announced a strategic shift to the Dealer Partnership model in January 2024.

In addition to the new US dealer partner, Fisker has signed dealer partners in Hilleord, Denmark, and Innsbruck, Austria, bringing its European total to 12 dealer partners. The company previously signed dealer partners in Austria, France, Germany, Norway, and Switzerland.

Price Reductions

On March 27, Fisker announced reductions in the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) on many model year 2023 Fisker Oceans in the US. Fisker lowered the MSRP of the 2023 Ocean Extreme trim by $24,000, to $37,499 from $61,499 MSRP.1

In addition, the 2023 Ultra trim was priced at $34,999 MSRP, reduced from the prior $52,999; and the 2023 Sport was priced at $24,999 MSRP, reduced from the prior $38,999.1 MSRP reductions on 2023 model year vehicles went into effect Friday, March 29, 2024, and Fisker has announced similar reductions in Canada and Europe.

The Fisker Ocean SUV

The Ocean Extreme has an EPA-estimated range of 360 miles2, the longest range of any new electric SUV in its segment sold in the United States today3 and a WLTP range of 439 miles / 707 km4, the longest range of any electric SUV in its segment on the European market today.5 The Fisker Ocean Extreme has the lowest published carbon footprint of any electric SUV6, uses over 110 lbs. /50 kg. of recycled and bio-based materials, is built at a carbon-neutral facility, and integrates rooftop solar panels, adding up to 1,500 miles/2400 km per year of range.7

1 Estimated pricing shown applies to the continental US and excludes delivery, finance, tax, title, registration, and other government fees. Maintenance is not included. Pricing is subject to change and will be based on your final vehicle configuration. Pricing does not include any government incentives to which you may be entitled. Offer limited to 2023 model year vehicles currently in stock and is available from March 29, 2024 until all 2023 model year inventory is sold. Cannot be combined with any other offers.

2 EPA estimated range. Measurements conducted with standard 20” wheels. Actual results may vary for many reasons, including driving conditions, wheel size, state of battery charge, and how the vehicle is driven and maintained.

3 Mid-size SUVs in comparable price segment.

4 This WLTP range number applies to Fisker’s European markets. WLTP measurements conducted with standard 20” wheels. Actual range will vary with conditions such as external environment, vehicle configuration, wheel size and vehicle use.

5 D-Segment Vehicles, as classified by GlobalData.

6 Based on date of 2023 Fisker Ocean LCA publication and public information available at that time.

7 Based on Fisker simulations. Ideal conditions assume solar irradiation of 5.4 kWh/m2/day and steady commuter driving. Actual results vary with conditions such as external environment and vehicle use.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by designing and developing individual mobility in alignment with nature. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to create the world's most sustainable and emotional electric vehicles.

